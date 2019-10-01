Quantcast
Ukrainian president denies having ever spoken with Rudy Giuliani

Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky on Tuesday denied that he ever met with or spoke with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Reuters reports that the Ukrainian president never followed through on Trump’s requests that he work with Giuliani to help investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, who is one of Trump’s potential rivals in the 2020 presidential race.

During the now-infamous July 25th phone call between Trump and Zelensky, the American president repeatedly pushed his Ukrainian counterpart to look into discredited allegations of corruption on the part of Biden. Zelensky seemed generally receptive to working with Giuliani but made no concrete promises to do so.

The intelligence community whistleblower’s complaint against Trump claimed that Ukrainian officials generally understood that Zelensky would have to be willing to discuss Biden with Trump as a precondition for having a phone call with the American president.

Trump’s phone call with Zelensky is now at the center of an impeachment inquiry into the president being led by House Democrats.


