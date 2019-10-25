Unhinged Giuliani rant against Biden caught on audio after he accidentally butt-dialed a reporter

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani has stepped in it — again.
NBC News reports that the former New York mayor earlier this month unwittingly butt-dialed one of its reporters and left a three-minute voice message in which he discussed business dealings in Bahrain and spouted unfounded conspiracy theories about former Vice President Joe Biden.
First, Giuliani can be heard talking about his private security firm’s dealings with the Bahraini government. While the details of the conversation about Bahrain aren’t always clear, Giuliani can be heard at one point saying, “The problem is we need some money… we need a few hundred thousand.”
The Trump attorney then directs his attention toward Joe and Hunter Biden. In particular, Giuliani repeats the false claim that Biden worked to fire Ukrainian Viktor Shokin for investigating his son’s employer, when in reality multiple Western governments had pushed for the prosecutor’s firing.
“There’s plenty more to come out,” Giuliani says about Biden “He did the same thing in China. And he tried to do it in Kazakhstan and in Russia.”
The Trump attorney then mocks Hunter Biden for using his family name to get a job at Ukrainian energy company Burisma.
“When he became vice president, the kid decided to go around the world and say, ‘Hire me because I’m Joe Biden’s son,'” Giuliani said. “And most people wouldn’t hire him because he had a drug problem.”
Listen to the whole conversation at this link.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.