Unhinged Giuliani rant against Biden caught on audio after he accidentally butt-dialed a reporter

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani has stepped in it — again.

NBC News reports that the former New York mayor earlier this month unwittingly butt-dialed one of its reporters and left a three-minute voice message in which he discussed business dealings in Bahrain and spouted unfounded conspiracy theories about former Vice President Joe Biden.

First, Giuliani can be heard talking about his private security firm’s dealings with the Bahraini government. While the details of the conversation about Bahrain aren’t always clear, Giuliani can be heard at one point saying, “The problem is we need some money… we need a few hundred thousand.”

The Trump attorney then directs his attention toward Joe and Hunter Biden. In particular, Giuliani repeats the false claim that Biden worked to fire Ukrainian Viktor Shokin for investigating his son’s employer, when in reality multiple Western governments had pushed for the prosecutor’s firing.

“There’s plenty more to come out,” Giuliani says about Biden “He did the same thing in China. And he tried to do it in Kazakhstan and in Russia.”

The Trump attorney then mocks Hunter Biden for using his family name to get a job at Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

“When he became vice president, the kid decided to go around the world and say, ‘Hire me because I’m Joe Biden’s son,'” Giuliani said. “And most people wouldn’t hire him because he had a drug problem.”

Listen to the whole conversation at this link.