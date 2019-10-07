‘Unhinged’ Trump trashed for accusing Pelosi of ‘treason’ as impeachment moves forward

President Donald Trump suggested House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was guilty of impeachable crimes — “even Treason” — but other Twitter users ridiculed his allegations.

Trump has accused Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, of improperly handling a whistleblower complaint that threatens to blow up his presidency, and now he’s roping Pelosi into the conspiracy theory.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nancy Pelosi knew of all of the many Shifty Adam Schiff lies and massive frauds perpetrated upon Congress and the American people, in the form of a fraudulent speech knowingly delivered as a ruthless con, and the illegal meetings with a highly partisan “Whistleblower” & lawyer,” Trump tweeted late Sunday.

“This makes Nervous Nancy every bit as guilty as Liddle’ Adam Schiff for High Crimes and Misdemeanors, and even Treason,” he added. “I guess that means that they, along with all of those that evilly ‘Colluded’ with them, must all be immediately Impeached!”

….This makes Nervous Nancy every bit as guilty as Liddle’ Adam Schiff for High Crimes and Misdemeanors, and even Treason. I guess that means that they, along with all of those that evilly “Colluded” with them, must all be immediately Impeached! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2019

Trump’s claims were quickly fact-checked and hilariously mocked.

That’s not what treason is and members of Congress can’t be impeached and dear God how do you still know nothing about how the government works? — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 7, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Treasonous Trump, not Adam Schiff, has pressured a foreign leader to interfere in the 2020 American presidential election. Donald Trump, not Hillary Clinton, urged a foreign country to intervene in the 2016 presidential election. — Thorsten (@Airvooocht) October 7, 2019

BREAKING: Man under impeachment investigation for treason makes claim that people not under investigation are guilty of treason with no proof that they admitted treason on national TV like he did. Treason. — Slugbait (@Slug_B8) October 7, 2019

Oh, how exciting….Now we have a bit of alliteration in the slanders tweets initiated by the President of the United States of Americ. The words are larger but the vile is just the same. This President casts a long shadow of disgrace upon our country and our government. — JACarver (@YancyCt) October 7, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

You can’t impeach members of Congress, dipshit. — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) October 7, 2019

Someone sounds very worried. — Sideline_Observer (@Chris79699884) October 7, 2019

Donald John Trump is coming completely unhinged and has no clue how anything works. It is time for him to resign and take Mike Pence with him. — Brenda Smith (@stillhere53) October 7, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of Congress aren’t impeached. You really should read the Constitution some time. — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) October 7, 2019

As usual, you are ranting like a desperate, deranged mad man. Your obsession with Adam Schiff is pathetic. None of this nonsense changes the fact that YOU tried to extort Ukraine. You are being IMPEACHED.#ImpeachmentTaskForce — BrooklynDad_Defiant Savage! (@mmpadellan) October 7, 2019

Paraphrasing isn’t a ‘fraudulent speech’ or ‘ruthless con’.

The ruthless con is lying to the American people to cover up your crime after already confessing to that crime. #ImpeachTrumpPenceBarrPompeo — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) October 7, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Republicans spin these authoritarian outbursts as (very unfunny) “jokes” but President Trump obviously believes them and that is super dangerous because he is the President of the United States. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) October 7, 2019

You’re looking in the mirror. The only nervous person is YOU. You are shaking in fear from a strong woman, Pelosi, who is not in the least afraid to impeach your leather ripened orange face. Brace yourself, Buttercup, you’re going to be impeached! Your meltdowns show your fear! pic.twitter.com/uAgMcKhaL4 — B. Janine Morison (@bjaninemorison) October 7, 2019

Of all the things you could call Nancy Pelosi, “Nervous Nancy” is the most laughable. I’ve never seen Nancy Pelosi nervous. About anything. Ever. You, on the other hand, are about to be impeached. And you sound nervous af.#mondaymotivation #mondaymorning pic.twitter.com/K4pqyrp5YD — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 7, 2019