‘Unhinged’ Trump trashed for accusing Pelosi of ‘treason’ as impeachment moves forward

Published

38 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump suggested House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was guilty of impeachable crimes — “even Treason” — but other Twitter users ridiculed his allegations.

Trump has accused Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, of improperly handling a whistleblower complaint that threatens to blow up his presidency, and now he’s roping Pelosi into the conspiracy theory.

“Nancy Pelosi knew of all of the many Shifty Adam Schiff lies and massive frauds perpetrated upon Congress and the American people, in the form of a fraudulent speech knowingly delivered as a ruthless con, and the illegal meetings with a highly partisan “Whistleblower” & lawyer,” Trump tweeted late Sunday.

“This makes Nervous Nancy every bit as guilty as Liddle’ Adam Schiff for High Crimes and Misdemeanors, and even Treason,” he added. “I guess that means that they, along with all of those that evilly ‘Colluded’ with them, must all be immediately Impeached!”

Trump’s claims were quickly fact-checked and hilariously mocked.

