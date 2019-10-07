‘Unpatriotic cowards!’ Meghan McCain goes off on GOP silence on Trump abandoning Kurds

Meghan McCain angrily denounced her fellow Republicans who are standing silent after President Donald Trump abandoned the Kurds.

The White House suddenly announced that U.S. troops would not provide cover for Kurds in northern Syria, where Turkey plans to conduct a strike, and the conservative co-host changed a panel topic to call out Republicans for backing the move.

“I’m going a little bit rogue,” McCain said, with host Whoopi Goldberg’s blessing, “but I’ve been so mad this morning and so upset about this news that we are abandoning our Kurdish allies in the Middle East. These are allies of ours that American soldiers are still continuing to fight alongside. All we did was arm them, and they fought for America.”

“Right now we’re just saying we’re just going to leave them and abandon them, and to everyone in the White House and every Republican who was mad President Obama pulled out of Iraq,” she added, “you feckless, unpatriotic cowards. I cannot believe this is where we’re at diplomatic-wise, and I cannot — what message is this sending to our allies and to our American troops who have fought and died for this, and I cannot believe I’m waking up in the morning seeing this kind of news.”

McCain wasn’t finished, and turned her ire on the president.

“I don’t care that he ran on pulling troops out,” she said. “That’s a whole different thing. We leave this, this a great day for ISIS and this is a great day for Assad, and shame on everyone supporting this. I’m sorry this is not the topic, but I couldn’t come out here today and not say this.”