Viewers horrified as Chicago cops cheer on Trump’s ‘disgusting’ attacks against their city

President Donald Trump on Monday delivered a rambling speech in front of police in Chicago in which he repeatedly trashed their city while also disparaging Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

Among other things, Trump called Chicago an “embarrassment” to the nation, falsely claimed that it was more dangerous than Afghanistan, and accused Johnson of putting “criminals and illegal aliens before the citizens of Chicago.”

Many police in the audience cheered the president as he attacked both their city and their superintendent, which led to some horrified reactions from both Chicago residents and outsiders alike.

Check out some of the reactions below.

This is disgusting. Chicago police clearly have NO interest in healing the divides between themselves and the community. Do we trust these cops, who have a license to kill, in communities of color?#PoliceReformNow #Chicago #Trump #resisthttps://t.co/iTlDdxJoXV — K – Voice (@KellyTheVoice) October 28, 2019

Pretty scary to see and hear the Chicago police cheering for Trump today. Confirms a lot of racist cops, which may not be news — yung Sulk (@Dlux_Soup) October 28, 2019

Trump is at the podium bitching to a bunch of cops about crime in Chicago. What concerns me more is the crime wave in the White House. — Michael Sexton (@jmsexton_) October 28, 2019

He comes to my hometown #Chicago and goes on to continuously insult all its residents. And in true Trump fashion everything he says are lies. When that mans lips move lies follow. He’s a disgrace and that’s stating it lightly. — AdaminChicago (@AdaminChicago) October 28, 2019

Trump knows nothing about how this city works. And I could dictate chapter+verse to you about how many horrible problems Chicago faces, from crime to civic corruption to debt to the lack of good snowfalls over the past 4yrs. But this is such obvious punching-baggery for the rubes https://t.co/rBATBzxqE6 — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) October 28, 2019

Trump has spent several minutes now criticizing the Chicago police chief — all but calling for him to be removed — while at a law enforcement conference attended by many Chicago police. “Good leadership should be pretty easy to find.” — Katie Benner (@ktbenner) October 28, 2019

When Pres. Obama addressed this same @theIACP audience four years ago, he spent an hour talking about policy changes that improve policing and take better care of first responders. Today, @realDonaldTrump spent about 20 minutes berating the Chicago Police leader. #IACP2019 — Doug Levy (@SFDoug) October 28, 2019

its lovely how republicans like trump talk about cities w large black populations like chicago like theyre not a part of america. fucking asses. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) October 28, 2019

The same Chicago that Trump has not visited ONCE since BEFORE his election in 2016. Because his Trump Hotel/condo building is bleeding from vacancies/empty riverfront storefronts/no one eating at the restaurant. — RevampireDJEsq (@RevDJEsq) October 28, 2019

GO HOME TRUMP .NOBODY WANTS YOUR LYING ASS HERE IN CHICAGO .YOUR A ASSHOLE pic.twitter.com/BykrB1Et57 — heywood jablowme (@hornmanmax) October 28, 2019