Viewers horrified as Chicago cops cheer on Trump’s ‘disgusting’ attacks against their city

Published

54 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Monday delivered a rambling speech in front of police in Chicago in which he repeatedly trashed their city while also disparaging Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

Among other things, Trump called Chicago an “embarrassment” to the nation, falsely claimed that it was more dangerous than Afghanistan, and accused Johnson of putting “criminals and illegal aliens before the citizens of Chicago.”

Many police in the audience cheered the president as he attacked both their city and their superintendent, which led to some horrified reactions from both Chicago residents and outsiders alike.

Check out some of the reactions below.

