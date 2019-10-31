Quantcast
Connect with us

Virginia GOP election strategy: Distance yourself from Trump and embrace ‘Democrat-lite’ issues

Published

6 mins ago

on

The Virginia Republican Party has suffered a long streak of failure. The once mostly-red state, shifting as the suburbs face a political realignment, has gone to the Democrats in three successive presidential elections and shut Republicans out of statewide races for a decade. Now, a critical legislative election next week could cost Republicans control of the General Assembly — the only state legislature they fully control in a state that voted for Hillary Clinton.

ADVERTISEMENT

In previous elections, Virginia Republicans ran hard-right candidates as if the state was blood red. Gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie warned voters MS-13 would rape their families if Democrats were elected. And in the 2018 Senate race, they nominated Corey Stewart, an overt white nationalist who was so extreme he was fired from President Donald Trump’s campaign.

But a New York Times profile of Virginia’s GOP legislative candidates suggests the party has realized its precarious position. Many suburban candidates are now running not on their support for Trump, but on the common ground they share with Democrats.

For example, three-term GOP delegate Glenn Davis is touting his support of Medicaid expansion, gun safety, LGBTQ civil rights, and even proudly displaying a picture of himself with Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam (who mere months ago was so seemingly tainted by a blackface scandal it was unclear if Democrats would want to campaign with him.) This is despite the fact that Davis said he was “running to do exactly what Donald Trump did in Washington” while campaigning for lieutenant governor in 2017.

GOP state Sen. Glen Sturtevant, meanwhile, calls himself “independent minded” and also cites his support of Medicaid expansion. And Del. Siobhan Dunnavant, a candidate for an open state Senate seat, boasts in an ad that she “supported a federal ban on bump stocks used in mass shootings” — even though she voted to block a bump stock ban in the House of Delegates.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not hard to see why the GOP made this sudden reversal. A new Christopher Newport University poll of four key state Senate races found voters are turned off by support for Trump, and want Democrats to control the general assembly 51 percent to 38 percent.

“We haven’t had a quarterback for 10 years,” said former GOP lieutenant governor candidate Pete Snyder. “When that happens you have a million people doing it their own way. Some will run on core conservative issues and some will try to bleed away the edges and run as Democrat-lite — not that I recommend the latter.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Virginia GOP election strategy: Distance yourself from Trump and embrace ‘Democrat-lite’ issues

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 31, 2019

By

The Virginia Republican Party has suffered a long streak of failure. The once mostly-red state, shifting as the suburbs face a political realignment, has gone to the Democrats in three successive presidential elections and shut Republicans out of statewide races for a decade. Now, a critical legislative election next week could cost Republicans control of the General Assembly — the only state legislature they fully control in a state that voted for Hillary Clinton.

In previous elections, Virginia Republicans ran hard-right candidates as if the state was blood red. Gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie warned voters MS-13 would rape their families if Democrats were elected. And in the 2018 Senate race, they nominated Corey Stewart, an overt white nationalist who was so extreme he was fired from President Donald Trump's campaign.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Felony bribery’: Ex-Bush ethics czar blasts Trump’s latest impeachment defense as another ‘criminal’ violation

Published

33 mins ago

on

October 31, 2019

By

Former White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter called out President Donald Trump's latest scheme to shore up Republican support against impeachment as "felony bribery."

The Trump re-election campaign sent out a fundraising appeal Wednesday to its massive email list asking for contributions that would be divided between the president and three vulnerable Republican senators -- Colorado's Cory Gardner, Iowa's Joni Ernst and North Carolina's Thom Tillis -- that was explicitly tied to his impeachment defense.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump has a plan to destroy every impeachment witness against him: report

Published

58 mins ago

on

October 31, 2019

By

According to a report at the Daily Beast, President Donald Trump has a two-pronged strategy to undermine every witness who could provide damaging information against as part of the House's impeachment inquiry against him - and it is already in play.

In a nutshell, the White House and TRump's most avid backers in Congress will claim that anyone who did not directly witness Trump committing any crimes will be dismissed as repeating "hearsay" and those who did witness it will be banned from testifying using executive privilege.

Continue Reading
 
 

FINAL DAY!

As a special thank you for whitelisting, from now until Oct. 31st, we're offering a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
HELP US TRACK IMPEACHMENT!
close-link
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image