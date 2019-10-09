WATCH: Campaign audience bursts into laughter when Joe Biden calls Rudy Giuliani a ‘man of integrity’

At a campaign event in New Hampshire on Wednesday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden cracked up his audience by calling Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani a “man of integrity.’

Biden told a group of supporters that Trump “should be impeached” because he “betrayed” the nation by asking foreign governments to interfere in U.S. elections.

“Now there is a report that not only did Trump send Rudy Giuliani, a man of great integrity…” Biden said, pausing for laughter.

Watch the video clip below.