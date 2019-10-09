WATCH: Campaign audience bursts into laughter when Joe Biden calls Rudy Giuliani a ‘man of integrity’
At a campaign event in New Hampshire on Wednesday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden cracked up his audience by calling Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani a “man of integrity.’
Biden told a group of supporters that Trump “should be impeached” because he “betrayed” the nation by asking foreign governments to interfere in U.S. elections.
“Now there is a report that not only did Trump send Rudy Giuliani, a man of great integrity…” Biden said, pausing for laughter.
Trump instantly responds to Biden’s call for impeachment: ‘So pathetic — I did nothing wrong’
Former Vice President Joe Biden finally called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday.
“No president in American history has dared to engage in such unimaginable behavior,” Biden said.
“Donald Trump has violated his oath of office, betrayed this nation and committed impeachable acts,” he continued. “He should be impeached.”
Trump quickly lashed out at Biden -- and his family -- on Twitter.