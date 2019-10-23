WATCH: CNN’s Don Lemon bursts out laughing over Trump’s new wall in Colorado

CNN’s Don Lemon typically deals with difficult and intense topics at the top of his weekly show. Wednesday night, however, after a serious opener about Syria and ISIS, Lemon broke into hysterics over President Donald Trump’s flub saying he would build a border wall on Colorado’s border.

“You know why we’re going to win New Mexico? Because they want safety on our border. And they didn’t have it,” said Trump. “And we’re building a wall on the border of New Mexico. And we’re building a wall in Colorado. We’re building a beautiful wall, a big one that really works — you can’t get over, you can’t get under. And we’re building a wall in Texas. And we’re not building a wall in Kansas, but they get the benefit of the walls that we just mentioned. And Louisiana’s incredible.”

The internet unleashed mockery on Trump for the confusion about the president excommunicating New Mexico. Lemon unleashed giggles.

“Colorado? He’s building a wall in Colorado,” said Lemon. “I probably don’t have to tell you that Colorado is not on the border. Colorado is not on the border with Mexico, but I can’t wait to see that wall. Who’s going to pay for that one? Oh, boy. It’s on the border with New Mexico. Maybe New Mexico is going to pay for the wall. Who’s going to pay for the wall? New Mexico!”

Watch the hilarity below: