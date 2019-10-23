WATCH: CNN’s Don Lemon bursts out laughing over Trump’s new wall in Colorado
CNN’s Don Lemon typically deals with difficult and intense topics at the top of his weekly show. Wednesday night, however, after a serious opener about Syria and ISIS, Lemon broke into hysterics over President Donald Trump’s flub saying he would build a border wall on Colorado’s border.
“You know why we’re going to win New Mexico? Because they want safety on our border. And they didn’t have it,” said Trump. “And we’re building a wall on the border of New Mexico. And we’re building a wall in Colorado. We’re building a beautiful wall, a big one that really works — you can’t get over, you can’t get under. And we’re building a wall in Texas. And we’re not building a wall in Kansas, but they get the benefit of the walls that we just mentioned. And Louisiana’s incredible.”
The internet unleashed mockery on Trump for the confusion about the president excommunicating New Mexico. Lemon unleashed giggles.
“Colorado? He’s building a wall in Colorado,” said Lemon. “I probably don’t have to tell you that Colorado is not on the border. Colorado is not on the border with Mexico, but I can’t wait to see that wall. Who’s going to pay for that one? Oh, boy. It’s on the border with New Mexico. Maybe New Mexico is going to pay for the wall. Who’s going to pay for the wall? New Mexico!”
Watch the hilarity below:
CNN
CNN’s Cuomo obliterates GOP congressman who raided SCIF in impeachment hearing
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," Chris Cuomo brought on Rep. Bill Johnson (R-OH), one of the Republicans who participated in the raid on the secure room where the Intelligence Committee was conducting impeachment hearings. And Johnson's attempt to defend his behavior did not go well.
"Congressman, did you bring a phone in there?" asked Cuomo.
"We headed down that hallway to demand to be able to do our job. That's what we were there for," said Johnson. "There is no classified information being discussed in that room. It is a classified facility, if classified is being discussed, but there was no classified information being discussed there ... You know, a Republican speaker gave that due process and fairness to President Clinton. A Democrat speaker gave that fairness and due process to Richard Nixon. So what do they have to hide, Chris?"
CNN
‘He’s long ago left the fact-based world’: Ex-CIA operative takes down Trump’s lies about recapturing ISIS fighters
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," former CIA operative Bob Baer destroyed President Donald Trump's claims that ISIS fighters in Syria have mostly been recaptured.
"Okay. So you heard him, right? They've been largely recaptured and there were only a few who got out," said anchor Erin Burnett. "Unfortunately, it's not true. His own special envoy for Syria and the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS an hour before the president said that, said the exact opposite thing about the escaped ISIS fighters."
"We would say that the number is now over a hundred," said Ambassador James Jeffrey in the clip. "We do not know where they are."
CNN
‘Ridiculous’ for Trump’s team to ‘feed people this line’ that Ukraine didn’t know about the frozen aid: CNN contributor
President Donald Trump and his associates have recently tried a new defense for the Ukraine scandal, claiming that there couldn't have been a quid pro quo because the Ukrainians were supposedly unaware of the military aid freeze the Trump apparently ordered to force them to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Washington Post journalist David Swerdlick and his co-panelists smacked down that narrative.
"The New York Times reports that the Ukrainians learned in early August that aid was frozen and they were told to reach out to the acting White House Chief of Staff, Mick Mulvaney," said anchor Wolf Blitzer.