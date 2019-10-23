‘We lost New Mexico to Mexico’: Internet breaks into hysterics over Trump wanting to build border wall on Colorado

The president of the United States indicated he accidentally forgot where the state of Colorado was during his speech to an energy conference of fracking companies Wednesday.

Trump told the audience he was building a “wall” in Colorado, which is the state just north of New Mexico. If Trump was referring to his U.S.-Mexico border wall, it’s the southern New Mexico border on which he intends to build the wall.

It prompted many to wonder if the president whipped out his fact-changing Sharpie yet again.

While others wondered if Trump had decided to sell New Mexico back to Mexico.

The crowd reportedly laughed at the president, not with him.

“A POTUS riff on his promise to build a border wall—in which he ticked off the list of states the wall would touch, including, incorrectly, Colorado—drew laughs from more than a few of the conference attendees. Several shook their heads…” from pooler @MichaelCBender. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) October 23, 2019

Even MSNBC host Rachel Maddow couldn’t help but chuckle at the geography flub.

See the rest of the tweets below:

They're building a wall around Colorado because straight lines are a lot easier. Wyoming was also a finalist. — As the father of a son (@BobbyBigWheel) October 23, 2019

Donald Trump just handed out this map to explain why he's building a wall in Colorado.#sharpie pic.twitter.com/ZbfXiDK8rz — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) October 23, 2019

“We’re building a wall in Colorado.”

– @realDonaldTrump. Today.

How’s he gonna justify this one? The lift lines in Aspen have been invaded by illegal immigrants? — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) October 23, 2019

Donald Trump thinks Colorado is a border state. That’s all. That’s the tweet. — SarahCA 💙🌊 (@SarahBCalif) October 23, 2019

well New Mexico isn't sending us their best …. Hey .@RepRossSpano .@marcorubio .@SenRickScott Trump says he's building a wall in Colorado. His ignorance is impressive. #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica — Peggy T (@peggyturni) October 23, 2019

Does this mean Trump will whip out his sharpie pen again (this time to “correct” a map and demonstrate that Colorado is in fact along the Rio Grande)? — MaximePerrin (@MaximePerrin20) October 23, 2019

BREAKING: New Mexicans are just as dangerous as regular Mexicans. #ColoradoWall pic.twitter.com/EOPYCA9awV — Laura Martínez (@miblogestublog) October 23, 2019

Donald Trump wants to build a wall in Colorado. Gotta keep those Utah Mormons out. — Jason Overstreet (@JasonOverstreet) October 23, 2019

Colorado doesn’t have a border with anything but other states, so if he built a wall here it would be … fuck me, but there is no sense to be made of this — John Marte (@yislash) October 23, 2019

"We're building a wall in Colorado."

That, from the madman genius so many stupid fuckers love. "We're building a wall in Colorado." May a meteorite land on my house tonight and vaporize me — A**hole McTrump (@AssholeMctrump) October 23, 2019

If you're gonna build a wall in Colorado, how about we do it around Mile High Stadium so that we can locate a better Bronco team? 🤔 — mdhaus72 (@mdhaus72) October 23, 2019

We can confidently say that Mexico is never going to pay for a wall with Colorado. https://t.co/Jwniln1HFT — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 23, 2019

Apparently we already lost New Mexico to Mexico. Trump’s building a wall in Colorado! https://t.co/1i2k8LYLKf — Rick Tyler (@rickwtyler) October 23, 2019

Finally someone will keep those Nebraska motherfuckers out of Colorado. https://t.co/G3bsxTAG4b — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) October 23, 2019