WATCH: Finnish president swats away Trump’s wandering hand in Oval Office meeting
Finnish president Sauli Niinisto swatted away President Donald Trump’s hand from his knee during their Oval Office meeting.
Trump hosted the Finnish president at the White House, where the president complained at length about Democratic lawmakers and news coverage of his call to the Ukrainian president.
“We have the most of the dishonest media you can imagine and you should be ashamed of yourselves,” Trump said. “I think I’ve answered most of your questions.”
A reporter asked what the U.S. could learn from Finland, which has been ranked the happiest country on Earth for two years in a row by the World Happiness Report, and Trump touched the foreign leader’s knee.
“Finland is a happy country,” Trump said, patting Niinisto’s knee.
The president glared at Trump and raised his hand to swat the president away, but Trump withdrew his hand and continued ranting about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff.
“You got rid of Pelosi and you got rid of shifty Schiff,” Trump said. “Finland is a happy country and he’s a happy leader, too.”
India-Pakistan nuclear war could kill 100 million, trigger global cooling
The year is 2025 and militants have attacked India's parliament, killing most of its leaders. New Delhi retaliates by sending tanks into the part of Kashmir controlled by Pakistan.
Fearing it will be overrun, Islamabad hits the invading forces with its battlefield nuclear weapons, triggering an escalating exchange that becomes the deadliest conflict in history and sends millions of tons of thick, black smoke into the upper atmosphere.
This scenario was modeled by researchers in a new paper published on Wednesday, which envisaged more than 100 million immediate deaths followed by global mass starvation as the planet enters a new period of cooling, with temperatures not seen since the last Ice Age.
Whistleblower contacted House Intel ‘for guidance’ before filing his complaint: NYT
The whistleblower whose complaint launched the impeachment inquiry had given the House Intelligence Committee a vague preview of his concerns while seeking information on how to file his complaint.
"The Democratic head of the House Intelligence Committee, Representative Adam B. Schiff of California, learned about the outlines of a C.I.A. officer’s concerns that President Trump had abused his power days before the officer filed a whistle-blower complaint, according to a spokesman and current and former American officials," The New York Times reported Wednesday.
CNN
‘He’s in a tailspin’: Source tells CNN Trump is off the rails and ‘it’s chaos inside the White House’
CNN political Analyst Gloria Borger observed on Wednesday that President Donald Trump seems to be "in a tailspin."
Borger's remarks followed a wild Oval Office press conference, in which Trump suggested that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) should be investigated for treason.
"He's in a tailspin," Borger explained. "I was communicating yesterday with somebody very close to the White House who said, 'Look, it's chaos inside the White House. There is nobody there who can say no to him. There's nobody blocking the door to his office.'"