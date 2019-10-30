WATCH: GOP congresswoman refuses to say if it’s OK for foreign governments to interfere in elections

U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) was asked if she believes foreign interference in U.S. elections is illegal. It’s a simple, fact-based question, like, “Is water wet?” The answer to both questions is “yes.”

Apparently not for the powerful eight-term Washington Republican.

The progressive public policy advocacy group MoveOn just posted this video of the Congresswoman apparently walking through Congress, and being approached by (presumably) a reporter (or activist) who asks her, “Do you think it’s OK for the president to pressure foreign governments to interfere in our elections?”

Rep. McMorris Rodgers’ answer?

“Excuse me, real quick.”

She then grabs a cell phone and appears to make a call.

The reporter/activist is undeterred.

“Do you think that’s an acceptable ask?” he continues. “For the president to not put pressure on foreign governments? Congresswoman? Congresswoman, do you think it’s do you think it’s acceptable for the president to put pressure on foreign governments to interfere in our elections? Congresswoman?”

The Congresswoman walks down the hall, heads for a staircase, goes down a flight of stairs, starts to head down a second when she turns around, exits the stairwell, and heads for an elevator.

All the while the reporter/activist repeats the question over and over.

McMorris Rodgers gets in a “Members Only” elevator where reporters are not allowed.

It is, in fact, illegal for a president to pressure foreign governments to interfere in U.S. elections.

It was a simple question, one no American should have any trouble answering. It’s not a “gotcha” question. Yet Rep. McMorris Rodgers could not even offer a simple yes or no.

Posted just 90 minutes ago the video has been viewed over 21,000 times already.

Watch:

NEWS: Republican Congresswoman @cathymcmorris (WA) refuses to admit that foreign interference in our elections is illegal. Watch: pic.twitter.com/AO2aaz0BqA — MoveOn (@MoveOn) October 30, 2019