WATCH: GOP lawmaker headbutts camera after being asked if it’s OK for Trump to extort Ukraine
Rep. Don Young (R-AK) on Thursday headbutted the camera of a group of activists who were following him around asking him whether he was comfortable with President Donald Trump withholding aid from the Ukrainian government to get them to dig up dirt on his political opponents.
In a video posted on Twitter by liberal group MoveOn, an activist can be seen following Young around the Capitol and asking him if he approves of Trump encouraging foreign interference in American elections.
Young largely ignores the activist’s questions and tries to walk away — but the activist kept following him until he stopped to wait for an elevator.
At that point, Young turned around, looked directly into the camera, and butted his head up against it.
“There you go,” Young said as he smiled and walked away without ever answering whether he believed Trump’s efforts to strong-arm a foreign government to investigate his political opponents was acceptable.
WATCH: Katie Hill calls out men ‘credibly accused of sexual violence’ in the ‘Supreme Court and Oval Office’ in final speech
Rep Katie Hill (D-CA) gave her final speech before Congress this Thursday before resigning, just after casting her vote on the impeachment inquiry targeting President Trump.
Hill starting out by saying that she expected to serve in her role for much longer, or "as long as the voters of my district deemed me worthy of the honor of representing them."
"I thought I could make a difference here in making our community, our great country, and the world a better place for generations to come," she said. "I, like so many of my colleagues, ran for office because I believed that our political system was broken, controlled by the powerful and the wealthy, ignoring and failing the regular people that it’s supposed to serve."
Watergate prosecutor: The GOP needs ‘better lawyers’ to defend Trump before impeachment hits the senate
Former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks explained during an MSNBC appearance Thursday that the Republicans should consider looking for better representation as impeachment gears up.
While President Donald Trump has committed himself to a lawyer who tends to butt-dial reporters, Wine-Banks encouraged the GOP to hire someone respectable.
"Well, so far, I would say, they need better lawyers," she began in her conversation with Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle. "Because they haven’t had what I would consider to be an effective strategy. They’ve started with the 'It’s a bad process' -- the process argument is completely gone. And by the way, it was never a bad process. It is what the Constitution provides right now."
Ann Coulter hilariously melts down after Tulsi Gabbard votes to start impeachment process
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) on Thursday voted in favor of starting impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump -- and it was a major disappointment for some of the conservative fans she's made in the past for defying Democratic Party orthodoxy.
One such fan, conservative author Ann Coulter, flew into a fit of denial after being told that Gabbard had actually voted in favor of the impeachment inquiry -- and even falsely claimed that the congresswoman from Hawaii was really a senator.
"No she didn't," a defiant Coulter wrote. "Tulsi is a SENATOR, meaning she's in the SENATE and doesn't vote on HOUSE resolutions."