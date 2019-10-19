Watch Jill Stein go off the rails when CNN host asks her about Moscow dinner with Putin
On Saturday, center-right CNN host Michael Smerconish invited 2016 Green Party candidate Jill Stein on air to discuss Hillary Clinton’s characterization of her as a Russian asset. But under the slightest pushback, Stein derailed the conversation with a stream of false equivalence and dodges.
“Do you think that she’s trying to draw a nefarious inference from that photograph we’ve an seen so many times of the dinner that you attended at which President Putin was present?” asked Smerconish. “I think that Gen. Flynn was somebody else at the table. Is that what’s driving her, as far as you know?”
“Let me just say there are many more pictures of Hillary Clinton having intimate conversations with Putin whispering in her ear,” said Stein, completely ignoring the fact that Clinton was Secretary of State at the time. “And we actually know there was real money exchanged, for example, when her husband was paid something like half a million dollars to give a single speech to a Kremlin-connected Russian bank associated with the sale of part of the U.S. uranium approved by Hillary Clinton.” (This has been repeatedly debunked.)
She added that, “Attending a conference, I went to tell Russia they needed to stop bombing Syria and advocate for a cease-fire in the Middle East, that’s a good thing. I think we need more of that kind of dialogue. You have to talk with your adversaries as well as with your allies.”
“And I think, you know, she and the Democratic Party have been in that business [of intimidation] for a long time,” Stein concluded. “As I mentioned, ranked-choice voting solves this problem of, you know, worrying about, is your vote going to have unintended consequences? The state of Maine, the entire state, has adopted ranked-choice voting. It could be adopted in a heartbeat by legislatures across the country. It eliminates the hysteria about spoiled elections, and it really liberates people to be able to vote for what you want instead of against what you fear. We know from polls most people who voted for Donald Trump were not voting for him. They were voting against what they saw as his only opponent. We need that change to our voting system and could have it now.”
Watch below:
CNN
CNN contributor goes to bat for Hillary Clinton in battle with Tulsi Gabbard
On CNN Saturday, commentator and Spectrum News reporter Errol Louis suggested that former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton had a point in her criticism of Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI).
"Errol, this general narrative about Congresswoman Gabbard is not new, right?" asked anchor Victor Blackwell. "She hit back against her critics at the debate this week, those who said that she's used Russian talking points, criticized her for meeting with Assad a couple of years ago. The question I have is, why? Why would Secretary Clinton go as far as she did to suggest that the Russians are grooming her? That suggests some interactivity here."
CNN
GOP lawmaker hammers Trump for Ukraine server conspiracy theory: ‘Are we trying to exculpate Russia?’
Rep. Francis Rooney (R-OK) on Friday signaled that he was taking House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump far more seriously than many of his Republican colleagues.
During an interview with CNN's Poppy Harlow, Rooney said he was very disturbed at the president's efforts to prove a debunked conspiracy theory about Ukraine purportedly being behind the hack of the Democratic National Committee in 2016, despite the fact that all evidence that has been uncovered points directly to Russia as the true culprit.
Harlow then asked him what he made about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) comment that "all roads" in the Ukraine scandal lead back to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
CNN
‘We’ve entered a shame-free zone’: CNN’s Sciutto appalled by Trump’s ‘mind-boggling’ G7 corruption
CNN's Jim Sciutto on Friday did not mince words when talking about President Donald Trump's decision to host next year's G7 summit at his own golf course in Doral, Florida.
During a segment about the president's multiple corruption scandals, Sciutto described Trump's G7 gambit as the president "explicitly, publicly steering a taxpayer-funded government contract to [his] own business." He then asked former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti to comment on why this scandal might get Trump into hot legal water.