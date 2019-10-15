WATCH LIVE: Nancy Pelosi expected make bombshell announcement on impeachment
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) scheduled a Tuesday press conference after meet with Democrats in her caucus. Lawmakers suggested that she may be ready to announce a vote on impeachment.
Update: Politico reports that the Speaker will not announce a vote on an impeachment inquiry at this time.
Trump’s Pentagon announces they are refusing to cooperate with impeachment inquiry ‘at this time’
President Donald Trump's Department of Defense announced on Tuesday that they would not be complying with a congressional subpoena.
Assistant Secretary of Defense Robert Hood made the announcement in a letter Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who chairs the Intelligence Committee, Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY), who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee, and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), who chairs the Oversight Committee.
The letter said the Pentagon would not comply because the House of Representatives has not taken a vote to authorize an impeachment inquiry.
The announcement was reported shortly after news broke that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) would not immediately take a formal vote authorizing an impeachment inquiry.
‘The president needs a lawyer’: CNN’s Smerconish reveals how Trump is sabotaging himself on impeachment
On Tuesday, ahead of the Democratic debate in Westerville, Ohio, center-right CNN commentator Michael Smerconish discussed how President Donald Trump is becoming his own worst enemy in the impeachment investigation — by not getting himself proper legal counsel.
"The frustration was underscored when the president the other day, and was shocking to hear the president say of [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi that she hates — hates the United States of America," said anchor Wolf Blitzer.
"That is the way in which they've cast it. That this is all an unfounded witch hunt," said Smerconish. "I think the president needs a lawyer. The more the conversation is about Rudy Giuliani and whether he's going to honor a subpoena — therefore he's a witness and there needs to be a war room and a cogent response. And so far the president has been his own counsel, and not to his advantage."
House Democrats will not immediately take formal vote to declare impeachment investigation: report
On Tuesday, Politico reported that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and the Democratic caucus plan to hold off on taking a formal vote to initiate an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
Such a vote is not constitutionally required to look into impeachable conduct, but some commentators have argued it would put Democrats on firmer legal footing. Some Trump officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, have refused to cooperate with House document requests until a formal vote is taken.