WATCH LIVE: Trump addresses supporters at Target Center in Minneapolis

On Thursday, President Donald Trump is holding a rally for his supporters at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The rally comes amid weeks of trouble for the president, as he faces a mounting impeachment investigation into his apparent efforts to use the power of his office to extort foreign governments into helping him dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

It also comes as the headlines are dominated with news that two associates of his former attorney Rudy Giuliani, who helped orchestrate the Biden scheme, have been arrested and charged by federal prosecutors with conspiracy to violate campaign finance law.

