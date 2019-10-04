WATCH: Marco Rubio blames the media for getting outraged that Trump asked China to investigate Biden
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Friday slammed reporters for taking President Donald Trump seriously when he called on China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
When asked about the president’s latest anti-Biden tirade on Thursday, Rubio claimed that people should relax because the president was likely trolling the media.
“I don’t know if that’s a real request of him just needling the press, knowing that you guys were going to get outraged by it,” Rubio said. “He’s pretty good at getting everyone fired up, he’s been doing it for a while.”
A reporter then noted that Rubio has been one of China’s staunchest critics over its human rights abuses and again asked if he was comfortable with the president asking that government to probe his political foes.
“I don’t think it’s a real request,” he said. “I think he did it to provoke you to ask me and others to get outraged by it.”
While Rubio may insist that the president wasn’t being serious, we already know for a fact that he repeatedly asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the former vice president.
Watch the video below.
This morning in the Florida Keys, @marcorubio was asked about the President calling on China to investigate @JoeBiden – see his answer 👇@CBSMiami @MiamiHerald @alextdaugherty @MarcACaputo @PatriciaMazzei pic.twitter.com/3t1nTMWixn
— Jim DeFede (@DeFede) October 4, 2019
Conservative stalwart blasts Pence for betraying ‘his most important duty as vice president’
In an op-ed for The Atlantic this Friday, political commentator and former speech writer for George W. Bush, David Frum, recalled how then-Vice President Gerald Ford's "intact reputation" in the wake of Richard Nixon's resignation after Watergate "enabled Congress and the country to turn the page definitively in August 1974." According to Frum, the current Vice President of the United States isn't living up to that standard. In fact, Trump is determined to "implicate as many members of his administration as possible in his scandal," with Mike Pence "heading the list."
Giuliani blew off Ukraine offer of a generic anti-corruption statement while digging for Biden dirt: Volker
According to a new report from the New York Times, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani dismissed out of hand an offer from the government of Ukraine attacking corruption while he was making overtures for harmful information on former Vice President Joe Biden.
The report states that former Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker addressed efforts made by the attorney representing President Donald Trump, adding that he interfered with negotiations as Ukraine officials were seeking the release of U.S. foreign aid.
Kurt Volker feared that Ukrainian prosecutor was feeding faulty information to Trump: testimony
As part of impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, former Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker testified before Congress Thursday. Congress obtained damning text messages between Volker and other officials, including State Department diplomat Bill Taylor, who wrote that it was "crazy" to withhold aid from Ukraine unless they dug up dirt on the president's political opponent.
On Tuesday, Buzzfeed obtained a partial transcript of Volker's planned remarks. He insisted that he "focused on advancing U.S. foreign policy goals with respect to Ukraine.” He noted that in May, he started to worry that the departing Prosecutor General was giving Trump faulty information that threatened diplomatic relations.