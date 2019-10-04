WATCH: Marco Rubio blames the media for getting outraged that Trump asked China to investigate Biden

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Friday slammed reporters for taking President Donald Trump seriously when he called on China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

When asked about the president’s latest anti-Biden tirade on Thursday, Rubio claimed that people should relax because the president was likely trolling the media.

“I don’t know if that’s a real request of him just needling the press, knowing that you guys were going to get outraged by it,” Rubio said. “He’s pretty good at getting everyone fired up, he’s been doing it for a while.”

A reporter then noted that Rubio has been one of China’s staunchest critics over its human rights abuses and again asked if he was comfortable with the president asking that government to probe his political foes.

“I don’t think it’s a real request,” he said. “I think he did it to provoke you to ask me and others to get outraged by it.”

While Rubio may insist that the president wasn’t being serious, we already know for a fact that he repeatedly asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the former vice president.

