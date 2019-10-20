WATCH: Mike Pompeo goes dead silent when ABC corners him on Ukraine

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared on “This Week” Sunday where he was faced with a question about chief of staff Mick Mulvaney’s press conference Thursday.

During the press briefing, Mulvaney, who also serves as director of the Office of Management and Budget, confessed that Trump told him Ukraine corruption issues also had to do with the DNC server.

“That he also mentioned to me that the corruption related to the DNC server, absolutely,” said Mulvaney. “No question about it. That’s it and that’s why we held up the money.”

Pompeo said he wasn’t going to answer any questions about hypotheticals, which he said host George Stephanopoulos was asking.

“George, you never would have done it when you were the spokesman, I’m not going to do it here,” Pompeo said.

“Except it’s not a hypothetical, we –” Stephanopoulos said before being cut off.

“It is, George,” said Pompeo over Stephanopoulos.

“We saw the acting chief of staff–” Stephanopoulos continued.

“George, you just said, ‘If this happened,’ that is, by definition, a hypothetical,” claimed Pompeo.

“The chief of staff said it did,” Stephanopoulos shot back.

Pompeo then sat in several seconds of incredibly awkward silence.

“George, you asked me if this happened, it’s a hypothetical, I told you what I observed, what I saw, the process related to this very funding,” Pompeo finally managed to spout.

Watch the video below:

Just watch this video. Joe Pompeo knows some shit and is in way over his head pic.twitter.com/cTqBPnQbhl — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) October 20, 2019