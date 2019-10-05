Quantcast
Watch MSNBC literally connect the dots between the players in Trump’s Ukraine scandal

1 hour ago

NBC News reporter Dasha Burns on Saturday used a glass wall and gaffer tape to literally connect the dots between the players at the center of President Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry.

So far, Vice President Mike Pence, White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, Attorney General Bill Barr, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of State Rick Perry have been implicated in the scandal, along with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Burns assembled the relationships between the cast of characters on a verticle glass pane, the way television detectives might in a police procedural show.

Watch:


