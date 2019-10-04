Quantcast
Connect with us

Watch Rachel Maddow reveal to Nicolle Wallace her tricks for keeping up with Trump’s scandals

Published

2 mins ago

on

The host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” explained to MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on Friday how she keeps track of all of the details contained within President Donald Trump’s constant flood of scandals.

“With each new story we get new proper nouns, new people we have to learn their position and whether or not they’ve been fired or resigned from, new questions about whether they’re complying with subpoenas,” Maddow noted. “It’s just getting bigger and bigger and bigger.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“And for me, the way that I’m able to keep track of it is in terms of articles of impeachment, right? Like, they’re going to impeach the president for asking a foreign power to intervene in the election. We’ve got an admission from the White House that he did it when they gave out — we’ve got the admission from the president that he did it on the South lawn. So that’s the article of impeachment,” she explained.

“All of the stuff about the text messages and the emails and the documents, both in the stuff that the inspector general from the State Department handed over, all of this stuff as interesting as it all is, all it shows is that it wasn’t just some whim of the president. He put these orders into effect. He made the administration try to carry this out,” Maddow explained. “Okay. So that goes toward that initial article of impeachment.”

“And then all this stuff about how the whistleblower complaint was handled, having the inspector general for the intelligence community in there today, that’s all the separate article of impeachment which will be about obstruction — whether or not they tried to cover this up,” she continued.

“And then we got a new probably a new article today or at least something toward it with them turning the impeachment inquiry toward Vice President [Mike] Pence as well,” she noted. “The impeachment is extended to Vice President Mike Pence and that’s a very important step in terms of politically and to these guys.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Watch Rachel Maddow reveal to Nicolle Wallace her tricks for keeping up with Trump’s scandals

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 4, 2019

By

The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" explained to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Friday how she keeps track of all of the details contained within President Donald Trump's constant flood of scandals.

"With each new story we get new proper nouns, new people we have to learn their position and whether or not they’ve been fired or resigned from, new questions about whether they’re complying with subpoenas," Maddow noted. "It’s just getting bigger and bigger and bigger."

"And for me, the way that I’m able to keep track of it is in terms of articles of impeachment, right? Like, they’re going to impeach the president for asking a foreign power to intervene in the election. We’ve got an admission from the White House that he did it when they gave out — we’ve got the admission from the president that he did it on the South lawn. So that’s the article of impeachment," she explained.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump busted running ‘illegal covert PSYOP on the American people’: Ex-FBI agent calls it ’black propaganda

Published

53 mins ago

on

October 4, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's foreign election interference scandal is the result of an "illegal" and "covert" psychological operations (PSOP) on the American people, a former FBI special agent was expertise in the arena explained on Friday.

CNN analyst and Just Security editor Asha Rangappa explained her conclusion in a thread posted on Twitter.

"One thing not to overlook in understanding the significance of the texts is that in addition to soliciting section assistance and abusing his power, Trump was attempting to employ covert propaganda against the American public," she wrote, posting a clip of her appearing on CNN.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

House Dems ask Pence to fork over Ukraine documents within the next 10 days

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 4, 2019

By

Three Democratic leaders on Friday sent Vice President Mike Pence a letter asking him to hand over documents related to the Ukraine investigation by October 15th.

In a letter sent to the vice president's office, Reps. Eliot Engle (D-NY), Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Elijah Cummings (D-MD) specified a set of documents to be delivered within the next ten days as part of the impeachment inquiry being conducted in the House of Representatives.

Among other things, the congressmen are requesting any documents Pence has related to President Donald Trump's April 21st and July 25th phone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, including transcripts, notes, and recordings. Additionally, the lawmakers are asking Pence to deliver all documents documenting the vice president's own September 18th phone call with Zelensky, as well as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's September 17th call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystayko.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image