Watch Rudy Giuliani completely lose it on Fox while shouting that his fake scandal implicates Obama

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s defense attorney loudly argued that former President Barack Obama may be implicated in the widely-debunked conspiracy theory about Joe Biden and Ukraine.

Fox Business host Trish Regan asked Rudy Giuliani why Trump was involved in any way with attempting to get multiple foreign countries to dig up dirt on Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

“Because if he doesn’t do it, who is going to vindicate the laws of the United States of America?” Giuliani replied.

He then offered a new twist in his conspiracy theory, that Obama was involved.

“The reason the Democrats are fighting so hard is because it’s going further than Joe Biden,” he predicted.

“Do you think Obama just turned his back on this? If he turned his back on this, what else did he turn his back on? It’s almost impossible to turn your back on this,” Giuliani argued.

“Now, I don’t know how far it goes, but I know it goes further than Joe Biden,” Giuliani said.

Watch:

