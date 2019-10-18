‘We’re ready to vote’: Oversight Committee Dem claims Congress has the goods for impeachment

Appearing on CNN’s “New Day,” Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna (CA), who sits on the House Oversight Committee, said he and other Democrats have enough in hand to vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Speaking with host John Berman, Khanna was pressed on what he had learned behind closed doors from former and current officials working in Trump’s administration, saying he couldn’t divulge any more than has previously been released but that there was enough there to raise serious issues about Trump’s continuing as president.

Pressed by host Berman whether lawmakers have enough to proceed with impeachment, the California Democrat didn’t skip a beat and said yes.

“I need to let you go,” Berman stated. “But do you need to hear more evidence before you feel whether you’re ready to vote on whether to impeach the president? ”

“We’re ready to vote,” Khanna shot back. “The president, in my view, has clearly abused the office. He’s clearly shredded the Constitution and the votes are there in the House. I hope we take the vote and I hope there will be some Republican senators like Mitt Romney (UT) or Ben Sasse (NE) who will look at the evidence and think about their responsibility to our Constitution.”

With co-host Alisyn Camerota adding, “Interesting conclusion there, ” Berman replied, “I’m not sure [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi has the same answer to that, but Ro Khanna is ready.”

Watch below: