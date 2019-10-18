‘We’ve entered a shame-free zone’: CNN’s Sciutto appalled by Trump’s ‘mind-boggling’ G7 corruption
CNN’s Jim Sciutto on Friday did not mince words when talking about President Donald Trump’s decision to host next year’s G7 summit at his own golf course in Doral, Florida.
During a segment about the president’s multiple corruption scandals, Sciutto described Trump’s G7 gambit as the president “explicitly, publicly steering a taxpayer-funded government contract to [his] own business.” He then asked former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti to comment on why this scandal might get Trump into hot legal water.
“Our founders who wrote the Constitution were very concerned about foreign influence in our government,” he said. “And so one clause that they put in, that you call the emoluments clause, essentially says that foreign leaders… should not be providing gifts or… any kind of money to the president of the United States.”
Given that the G7 summit will feature multiple foreign leaders contributing directly to Trump’s own business, Mariotti argued, that would appear to be a direct violation of the ban on presidential emoluments.
Sciutto then took a step back to marvel at the overt corruption taking place in the White House.
“We’ve entered this shame-free zone,” he said. “It’s mind-boggling at times.”
‘We’re ready to vote’: Oversight Committee Dem claims Congress has the goods for impeachment
Appearing on CNN's "New Day," Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna (CA), who sits on the House Oversight Committee, said he and other Democrats have enough in hand to vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Speaking with host John Berman, Khanna was pressed on what he had learned behind closed doors from former and current officials working in Trump's administration, saying he couldn't divulge any more than has previously been released but that there was enough there to raise serious issues about Trump's continuing as president.
Pressed by host Berman whether lawmakers have enough to proceed with impeachment, the California Democrat didn't skip a beat and said yes.
Mulvaney’s ‘astonishing public act of legal self-destruction’ can be used against Trump: ex-prosecutor
In the opening segment on CNN's "New Day," former prosecutor Elie Honig claimed he was stunned by acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney's press conference on Thursday, saying he just handed prosecutors all they need to go after President Donald Trump.
Speaking with hosts Alisyn Camerota and John Berman, the former prosecutor could only describe Mulvaney's presser, where he admitted that the administration was indulging in quid pro quo negotiations with foreign governments to get dirt on political opponents, as an "astonishing public act of legal and strategic self-destruction."
‘Mulvaney lied’: CNN panel breaks down ‘incredibly damning’ White House confession
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," a panel discussed how White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney's press briefing was a disaster for President Donald Trump.
"Can I just point out why this matters?" said CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin. "I mean, this is not just some gotcha thing because we all want to get something on the chief of staff. Here we have congressionally appropriated money. Congress says give this money to the Ukrainians. Taxpayer money. And what the White House has done and what they admitted today was, you only get the money if you help us win the election. Not because you help us [with] national security, international relations. The only thing we want from you is help to defeat Democrats. That is wrong. That’s why this matters."