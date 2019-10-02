‘What about Obama?’ Trump goes on unhinged Oval Office rant after being asked about Ukraine whistleblower
On Wednesday, at a press conference with the president of Finland, President Donald Trump went on an epic rant against the media, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), the city of San Francisco, the media, and another frequent target—-former President Barack Obama.
“They’ve been trying to impeach me from the day I got elected,” Trump said about Democrats. “I’ve been going through this for three years. They’ve been trying to impeach me from the day I got elected. You know what? They failed,” Trump said.
“This is the easiest one of all, because this one is based on one conversation. What about Obama’s conversation with the president of Russia where he says, ‘Hey, hey, tell Vlad I’ll talk to him after the election is over.”
‘Erratic president’: Former Ukraine envoy expected to reveal his struggles managing Trump
Former U.S. special representative to Ukraine Kurt Volker is scheduled to testify before Congress on Thursday, and Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin told CNN on Wednesday that it will likely be a damaging ordeal for President Donald Trump.
During an interview with CNN's Poppy Harlow, Rogin said sources close to Volker have indicated that he will deliver testimony that will undercut attempts by the Trump White House to spin away the severity of the president's efforts to get Ukraine to launch an investigation into his political opponents.
"Basically, the ambassador is going to testify he was trying to manage an erratic president and a rogue president's personal attorney who were mucking around in Ukrainian politics," Rogin explained. "And he, as the special envoy for Ukraine, knew this was a problem that the Ukrainian government had to deal with, and he was trying to fix it."
‘A crazy inversion of the facts’: CNN panel demolishes Pompeo’s new attempt to obstruct Congress
New Yorker writer Susan Glasser tore apart Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his latest gambit to obstruct the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
During a discussion of Pompeo attacking congressional Democrats for supposedly "bullying" State Department staff members into testifying on Capitol Hill, Glasser noted that Pompeo is the one who has a real reputation for bullying career professionals in government agencies.
"That statement from Mike Pompeo was such an extraordinary inversion of where the facts seem to be," she said. "To accuse Congress of intimidating and bullying the State Department employees and portraying himself as the protector of this agency that has been battered by repeated budget cuts that Mike Pompeo has gone along with... it really was just a crazy inversion of the facts, which seems to be part of the tactics of how this administration deals with most allegations."