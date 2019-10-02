‘What about Obama?’ Trump goes on unhinged Oval Office rant after being asked about Ukraine whistleblower

On Wednesday, at a press conference with the president of Finland, President Donald Trump went on an epic rant against the media, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), the city of San Francisco, the media, and another frequent target—-former President Barack Obama.

“They’ve been trying to impeach me from the day I got elected,” Trump said about Democrats. “I’ve been going through this for three years. They’ve been trying to impeach me from the day I got elected. You know what? They failed,” Trump said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the easiest one of all, because this one is based on one conversation. What about Obama’s conversation with the president of Russia where he says, ‘Hey, hey, tell Vlad I’ll talk to him after the election is over.”

Watch: