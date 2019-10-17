‘What he is saying now is a lie’: MSNBC anchor fact-checks Mulvaney’s attempt to clean up his admission
On Thursday’s edition of MNSBC’s “The Beat,” anchor Ari Melber and White House correspondent Francesca Chambers discussed Mick Mulvaney’s attempt to walk back his admission of a Ukraine quid pro quo.
“I was just reading this new statement from the White House that they rushed to us right before they knew that we’d all be going on television for primetime to try and clean up his remarks,” said Chambers. “He goes on to say that ‘there was never any condition on the flow of aid related to the matter of the DNC server.’ As we heard, you played those clips, that is not what he said when we were sitting in the room today.”
“You’re building such an important point, I just wanting you to slow down on it,” said Melber. “You’re saying that part of what he is saying now is a lie. I’m not asking you to use that term but I’m going to use that term because I’ve got the statement. He went out, we just played it, and admitted to a funding quid pro quo bribe for the investigation of this DNC stuff and now we have a new statement where he’s telling everyone that didn’t happen?”
“Well, the White House says it’s reporters who are misconstruing his words, which is why I go back to those clips that you played where you heard the question and you heard the direct answer to those questions,” said Chambers. “And I was also going to add that that was the first briefing that we’ve had, of course Secretary Mnuchin has briefed a couple of times, but we haven’t seen the White House press secretary. This was the first time in a very long time we’ve seen someone brief from that podium. So they were clearly trying to answer the questions surrounding his involvement in what is a billowing scandal for the president of the United States, and then had to even go back to that and play cleanup with the statement we just got.”
‘Mulvaney basically owns himself’: MSNBC’s Ari Melber on White House confession — and flip-flop
MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber on Thursday explained how acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney inadvertently owned himself during a press conference.
The host played a clip of Mulvaney speaking in the White House briefing room.
"Okay, let’s break this down. I’m show you exactly where Mulvaney basically owns himself, which is why since we’ve come on the air they put out a new statement walking this back. But what he said might be a much more accurate reflection of what happened than this new, lawyered statement. Listen closely to that key point from Mulvaney. Take a listen," he said, replaying part of the clip.
Mulvaney fiasco lays bare the Trump administration’s ‘scattershot’ operation fighting impeachment: reporter
On Thursday's edition of MSNBC's "Hardball," PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor broke down how White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney's admission of a quid pro quo in the Ukraine scandal, and subsequent efforts to walk it back, reveal the complete lack of preparation and planning at the White House for the impeachment battle.
"The White House has really been trying to develop its impeachment inquiry strategy, but they haven't really settled on anything," said Alcindor. "At one point they were trying to hire former congressman Trey Gowdy, then the president was surprised by the fact that he couldn't start until January, which is going to be well into the impeachment inquiry, and so you have a White House still trying to formulate itself."
‘Hello President Pence’: Ex-prosecutor says it is ‘game over’ for Trump after Mulvaney’s confession
On Thursday's edition of MSNBC's "The Beat," former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner told host Ari Melber that White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney's press briefing today might be the turning point that guarantees President Donald Trump's removal from office.
"That’s a confession," said Kirschner. "Whether you call that extortion, bribery, campaign finance violations or what Alexander Hamilton called it, an impeachable offense as an abuse of your public office and a violation of your public trust. Frankly, it qualifies as all of those things and Mick Mulvaney just said it out loud. Now, the fact that they tried to walk it back too little too late is an indication of just how damaging that accurate confession really is. So that is impeachment game over. It should be conviction in the Senate and removal — game over and hello, President Pence."