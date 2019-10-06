Quantcast
‘When does the investigation start?’ Internet demands accountability for Giuliani’s Ukraine corruption

2 days ago

The Associated Press revealed Sunday that Rudy Giuliani’s accusations against Hunter Biden and the former vice president may have been better placed at Giuliani himself.

According to the report, Giuliani was trying to fish for a lucrative financial deal with a Ukranian gas company.

The swampy behavior turned Internet minds to point out that it seems every time President Donald Trump and his allies start trying to create conspiracy theories about their opponents, they’re doing something similar or worse.

“Given his new-found passion for fighting corruption regarding Ukraine and Americans (constitutional duty & all; people need to know, etc), I assume Trump will focus his attention on Parnas, Fruman, Sargeant III, Giuliani & Secretary Perry. Allegations in this story are shocking,” tweeted former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul.

You can see the other responses below:

