‘When does the investigation start?’ Internet demands accountability for Giuliani’s Ukraine corruption

The Associated Press revealed Sunday that Rudy Giuliani’s accusations against Hunter Biden and the former vice president may have been better placed at Giuliani himself.

According to the report, Giuliani was trying to fish for a lucrative financial deal with a Ukranian gas company.

The swampy behavior turned Internet minds to point out that it seems every time President Donald Trump and his allies start trying to create conspiracy theories about their opponents, they’re doing something similar or worse.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Given his new-found passion for fighting corruption regarding Ukraine and Americans (constitutional duty & all; people need to know, etc), I assume Trump will focus his attention on Parnas, Fruman, Sargeant III, Giuliani & Secretary Perry. Allegations in this story are shocking,” tweeted former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul.

Given his new-found passion for fighting corruption regarding Ukraine and Americans (constitutional duty & all; people need to know, etc), I assume Trump will focus his attention on Parnas, Fruman, Sargeant III, Giuliani & Secretary Perry. Allegations in this story are shocking: https://t.co/ZyqdqhylfE — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) October 6, 2019

You can see the other responses below:

So are Republicans and Trump going to demand that Ukraine start investigating the alleged corruption of Rudy Giuliani, his associates and their allies? I mean… — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) October 6, 2019

As Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was pushing Ukrainian officials last spring to investigate one of Trump’s main political rivals, a group of individuals w/ ties to Trump & Giuliani were also active in Ukraine. Their aims were profit, not politics. https://t.co/YFiee8Ltnt — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) October 6, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out the AP story, little buddy. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 6, 2019

During the same period Parnas and Fruman were pursuing the Naftogaz deal, the two were coordinating with Giuliani to set up meetings with Ukrainian government officials and push for an investigation of the Bidens.https://t.co/ZbUbX1YBHM — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) October 6, 2019

Giuliani, who has no official role in gov't, acknowledged that he was among those pushing the president to replace the ambassador, a career diplomat with a history of fighting corruption: “The ambassador to Ukraine was replaced. I did play a role in that.”https://t.co/ZbUbX1YBHM — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) October 7, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Rudy Giuliani is a scumbag and so is anyone who associates with him. Episode: infinity. https://t.co/LJ6Uhp52f0 — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) October 7, 2019

https://twitter.com/Politidope/status/1180996408377303042

Giuliani is worth every dollar Trump is paying him. (Trump's not paying him.) — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) October 7, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The @AP is reporting that Giuliani associates have been trying to make money from Ukrainian natural gas company while Giuliani and Trump are spewing lies and disinformation about @JoeBiden. — Jefferson Declares (@mrtommyjeff) October 7, 2019

When the AP says allies, these were very close allies. Two of the three businessmen—Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman—are same two men who coordinated and helped Giuliani with Ukrainian officials to push for Biden and 2016 investigations. — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) October 7, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Bombshell latest news. The breadth of trump/giuliani corruption widens exponentially — Cheryl Goodman (@CherylG08461383) October 7, 2019

Huge story from AP. Two Giuliani associates worked to steer Ukrainian money to Trump associates. When Zelensky won the election, their plans hit a snag — and that’s when Trump and Giuliani got involved. This is corruption at its core. It cannot stand. https://t.co/QuOM8P8aP7 — Robert J. DeNault (@robertjdenault) October 7, 2019

In a superhero movie, Rudy Giuliani’s villainous alter-ego would be Rudy Giuliani. — Hil.i.am 🦉 (@hilaryluros) October 7, 2019

Boy and we thought Giuliani was unhinged on the shows LAST week… — Matt Birnbaum (@BirnbaumMatt) October 7, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Don't you just love it?@RudyGiuliani is like his own sitcom. He had to pay back his loan shark, I mean @realDonaldTrump's lawyer. 😏 #ImpeachmentTaskForcehttps://t.co/NYX2jbaE8W — Blanche Knox (@BlancheKnox5) October 7, 2019

Watch how radically taxes on the wealthy have fallen over the past 70 years: (Full column: https://t.co/XP0a4Iljti) pic.twitter.com/dGxmOjQ1b5 — David Leonhardt (@DLeonhardt) October 7, 2019

The Giuliani allies driving the attempt to change the management at Naftogazt appear to have had inside knowledge of the US government’s plans in Ukraine. They told people Trump would replace the US ambassador there months before she was actually recalled https://t.co/Me7TOYNHEB — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) October 7, 2019

Crony capitalism, erosion in the rule of law, politicization of law enforcement… it can happen here. https://t.co/ZoVqY6512A — Brendan Nyhan (@BrendanNyhan) October 7, 2019