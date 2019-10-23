‘Where is Mike Pompeo?’ MSNBC’s Mika hammers secretary of state over damning Ukraine testimony
MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski hammered Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for standing by while President Donald Trump corrupted the department he was confirmed by Congress to oversee.
The “Morning Joe” co-host said former Ukraine ambassador Bill Taylor had delivered damning testimony in the impeachment inquiry against Trump, and Brzezinski and her panelists agreed the secretary of state must answer for his actions in the scheme to pressure a foreign ally to investigate Joe Biden.
“The level of detail that is in here speaks to his note-taking and his collection of documents because he knew something wasn’t right,” said co-host Willie Geist, “and he wanted to have a paper trail to explain in this very moment (Tuesday), but it does speak to, does it not, the sloppiness or the arrogance, or some combination of this, administration of this shadow foreign policy that they thought they could roll over Bill Taylor and he just wouldn’t say anything.”
But the White House learned that Taylor would not go along for the ride, and instead delivered nearly 10 hours of gasp-inducing testimony.
“He was there watching, obviously the consummate professional, and as he realizes what’s going on, he begins trying to say to people stop this,” said Washington Post columnist David Ignatius.
Taylor laid out evidence that he had tried to enlist other officials, including Pompeo and EU ambassador Gordon Sondland, to help him push back against the corrupt and likely criminal scheme — but they refused.
“He writes directly to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, he says this policy you’re conducting is folly,” Ignatius said. “That’s the word, he speaks out, quiet man as we’ve seen. He speaks out and says this is folly. One of the questions I have this morning is, where’s Mike Pompeo?”
Brzezinski said the secretary of state owed Congress and the American people an explanation.
“This is not a hypothetical,” she said. “The guy he appointed now has an incredible detailed story of how this quote ‘drug deal’ went down, so to speak. I mean, this is not a hypothetical. He has to answer questions at some point to the reality that happened on his watch, doesn’t he?”
Breaking Banner
Team Trump admits holding back billions for Puerto Rico disaster recovery
Trump administration officials have admitted that last summer they knowingly withheld billions of dollars Congress appropriated to help Puerto Rico recover from Hurricane Maria. House Democrats say withholding the relief money violates the law.
Federal law requires that our government help Americans hit by natural disasters. But two Housing and Urban Development officials acknowledged at a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing on Oct. 17 that HUD blocked the Puerto Rico relief funds.
The HUD delay meant the island missed a deadline to apply for billions of dollars in disaster relief funds, raising doubts about when, if ever, the money will flow to the island devasted in September 2017 by the Category 5 hurricane.
US to send top delegation to Saudi event: media
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and presidential adviser Jared Kushner will lead an American delegation to Saudi Arabia's annual financial conference, US media reported Tuesday, after widespread boycotts of last year's event in protest at the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Saudi reporter Khashoggi, a columnist for the Washington Post, was strangled and dismembered at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018.
Dozens of top global officials and business leaders boycotted last year's Future Investment Initiative (FII), a lavish event dubbed "Davos in the desert", as international outrage over Khashoggi's killing peaked.
Woman who walked out after commissioner launched anti-gay attack on Dem running for president says she was ‘incensed’
A Tennessee woman was the only person to walk out in protest of Sevier County Commissioner Warren Hurst's anti-gay and racist diatribe Monday night. The county commissioner decried the "queer running for president," calling it "about as ugly as you can get."
"Look what we got running for president in the Democratic party," Commissioner Hurst continued, saying he could "get better people" at the local jail "than those running for Democratic, to be President of the United States."