White House directed Ukraine Ambassador Yovanovitch not to appear before Congress

Published

3 mins ago

on

According to multiple reports, the White House told former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch not to appear before Congress Friday. To handle the block, the House Intelligence Committee issued a subpoena, the committee said according to Politico.

The White House has been at war with the House of Representatives, saying that they would not cooperate with any investigations, including impeachment. They have instructed multiple witnesses subpoenaed by the various House committees not to comply with the subpoenas. However, Yovanovitch clearly ignored the White House’s demand.

In talking points sent to Republicans, the White House argued that Yovanovitch should be using a State Department attorney instead of her own counsel, because she had access to classified information.

The White House suggested Democrats were putting Yovanovitch in harm’s way without that State lawyer. But she testified it was the opposite and that State officials thought the gov had “our backs & protect[ed] us.”

Trump’s plan to fire ‘witnesses’ at NSC is going to blow up in his face: ‘They can still file whistleblower complaints’

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 11, 2019

By

Appearing on CNN on Friday afternoon, a former adviser to the National Security Council said that Donald Trump's plan to gut the NSC and fill it with political appointees will likely blow up in his face by possibly creating more whistleblowers.

Speaking with host Boris Sanchez, Sam Vinograd explained that the White House wants to gut the NSC.

With host Sanchez pointing out, "The National Security Adviser, Robert O'Brien recently announced he would be stripping the NSC staff by half and installing political appointees," Vinograd claimed the White House's motives were obvious.

"It looks like they're trying to get rid of witnesses to a crime," she explained before warning, "They can still file whistleblower complaints, and if they're fired, guess what? They can still testify before Congress -- it's a poor legal strategy. "

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘I feel physically ill’: Combat veterans who fought ISIS are repulsed by Trump’s betrayal of the Kurds

Published

34 mins ago

on

October 11, 2019

By

American military officers who helped Kurdish forces fight against Islamic State have told Foreign Policy's Lara Seligman that they feel deeply ashamed by President Donald Trump's decision to abandon the Kurds as Turkish military forces invade northern Syria.

One U.S. Marine who served in Syria in 2017 and 2018 told Seligman they cannot believe the American government would turn its back on allies who did so much of the on-the-ground fighting against ISIS.

Continue Reading
 
 
