White House directed Ukraine Ambassador Yovanovitch not to appear before Congress

According to multiple reports, the White House told former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch not to appear before Congress Friday. To handle the block, the House Intelligence Committee issued a subpoena, the committee said according to Politico.

The White House directed Yovanovitch not to appear for her interview so the House Intelligence Committee issued a subpoena to compel her testimony, according to the committee — Anita Kumar (@anitakumar01) October 11, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The White House has been at war with the House of Representatives, saying that they would not cooperate with any investigations, including impeachment. They have instructed multiple witnesses subpoenaed by the various House committees not to comply with the subpoenas. However, Yovanovitch clearly ignored the White House’s demand.

In talking points sent to Republicans, the White House argued that Yovanovitch should be using a State Department attorney instead of her own counsel, because she had access to classified information.

Just got ahold of WH talking points on Yovanovitch that were sent to the Hill today. Key point they're raising is she is not represented by an administration lawyer and that Schiff is putting her in a "precarious position" by allowing her to appear without one The full list: pic.twitter.com/vZd1Pw4H9m — Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) October 11, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The White House suggested Democrats were putting Yovanovitch in harm’s way without that State lawyer. But she testified it was the opposite and that State officials thought the gov had “our backs & protect[ed] us.”

Can CONFIRM WH talking points being circulated, suggesting Dems putting Yovanovich in harms way w/out a State lawyer. But she testified it was the OPPOSITE-that State officials thought the gov had "our backs & protect[ed] us" "That basic understanding no longer holds true" https://t.co/4NZISPragV — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) October 11, 2019