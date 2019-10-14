Quantcast
Connect with us

White House finally issues response to macabre video showing Trump as mass shooter

Published

2 hours ago

on

The White House press secretary issued a terse condemnation of a macabre online video depicting President Donald Trump gunning down media figures and Democratic rivals.

The video was shown at a conservative political event hosted at a Trump-owned hotel and attended by Donald Trump Jr. and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, whose successor as press secretary was forced to comment the morning after reports about the video began circulating online.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Re: the video played over the weekend: The @POTUS @realDonaldTrump has not yet seen the video, he will see it shortly, but based upon everything he has heard, he strongly condemns this video,” said Stephanie Grisham, the White House press secretary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving Kentucky governor tweets personal attack on Politico journalist for covering his flagging candidacy

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 14, 2019

By

On Monday, Gov. Matt Bevin (R-KY) tweeted a furious personal attack on Politico journalist Alex Isenstadt for an article noting President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are planning events to bail out Bevin's struggling re-election campaign:

Responding to a bogus article written by a man who’s likely never been to KY, please note that the reason ?@POTUS? & ?@VP? are coming to KY (where every current poll shows us winning) is because they said they would & they are men of integrity https://t.co/IuO8w4q6ba

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

A visibly disgusted Morning Joe rips into ‘stupid’ Trump for ‘cheering on’ Al Qaeda and ISIS in Syria

Published

36 mins ago

on

October 14, 2019

By

Reacting to the news about the slaughter of Kurds in Syria by Turkish forces that is the direct result of Donald Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. troops, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said the president's claim that things are going well show he is either "lying or stupid."

The Morning Joe host could barely get his words out as he harshly criticized the president for empowering ISIS -- who have joined in the fight along with elements of Al Qaeda -- after he claimed that he had defeated them.

Noting the president is expected to issue a statement on the turmoil, Scarborough ranted, "The president, who is lying or stupid, will give us some insight on that later on today when he says the Turks and the Kurds are fighting and we shouldn't get in the middle of it."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘I don’t want no hug’: Atatiana Jefferson’s father won’t forgive cop who killed daughter in her own home

Published

37 mins ago

on

October 14, 2019

By

The father of a black woman gunned down by Texas police in her own home recognizes the sickening similarities between his family's tragedy and Botham Jean's family, but he is feeling less forgiving.

Atatiana Jefferson was shot to death while playing video games at home with her 8-year-old nephew when a neighbor called Fort Worth police for a welfare check after spotting her front door standing open, and her father is angry, reported KTVT-TV.

Continue Reading
 
 