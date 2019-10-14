White House finally issues response to macabre video showing Trump as mass shooter

The White House press secretary issued a terse condemnation of a macabre online video depicting President Donald Trump gunning down media figures and Democratic rivals.

The video was shown at a conservative political event hosted at a Trump-owned hotel and attended by Donald Trump Jr. and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, whose successor as press secretary was forced to comment the morning after reports about the video began circulating online.

“Re: the video played over the weekend: The @POTUS @realDonaldTrump has not yet seen the video, he will see it shortly, but based upon everything he has heard, he strongly condemns this video,” said Stephanie Grisham, the White House press secretary.

