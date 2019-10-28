White House knew of Giuliani’s ‘shadow Ukraine policy’ earlier than previously thought: report
According to a new report from NBC News, the White House knew as early as May about the campaign by President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to apply pressure on the Ukrainian President.
The National Security Council was reportedly alarmed to hear that top White House Europe official, Fiona Hill, had learned of Giuliani’s efforts to “shake up” the leadership at a Ukrainian state-owned energy company. After learning about the involvement of Giuliani “henchmen” Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who also helped in Giuliani’s efforts to pressure Ukraine’s President to dig up dirt on the Bidens, Hills informed then-National Security Adviser John Bolton about what she’d learned.
As NBC News points out, the revelation shows that the White House officials knew earlier than previously thought that the pressure campaign against Ukraine applied by Trump’s allies was underway — even before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was sworn into office.
Hill was also told in May about EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s “unsolicited advice” to Zelenskiy about potential hires in high-level positions within his new administration — advice that Ukrainian officials deemed to be “inappropriate.”
As a result of her findings, Hill reportedly concluded that Giuliani and Sondland were running a “shadow Ukraine policy.”
Read NBC’s full report here.
Joint Chiefs chairman has no idea if Trump’s claim that Baghdadi was ‘whimpering and crying’ is true or not
The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was unable to confirm President Donald Trump's account of the death of Islamic State leader Ab? Bakr al-Baghdadi.
The president has repeatedly claimed that Baghdadi died "whimpering and crying," and Gen. Mark Milley said he had not verified that description.
"The secretary was asked the same question yesterday," Milley told reporters. "I know the president had planned to talk down to the unit and unit members, but I don’t know what the source of that was. I assume it was talking directly to unit and unit members.
Milley acknowledged that he had not spoken to any unit members who described Baghdadi's death in those terms.
Here’s why the White House counsel’s anti-impeachment letter hasn’t discouraged witnesses from testifying before Congress
White House Counsel Pat Cipollone has drawn widespread criticism from Democrats, as well as some Never Trump conservatives, for the October 8 letter he sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic heads of three House committees: Rep. Adam Schiff (chairman of the House Intelligence Committee), Rep. Eliot Engel (chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee) and the late Elijah E. Cummings (who chaired the House Oversight Committee before his death nine days later on October 17). In the letter, Cipollone denounced the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump as illegitimate and stressed that the Trump Administration had no intention of cooperating. Regardless, plenty of witnesses have testified in connection with the inquiry, and journalist Michael Stern sheds some light on their decisions to testify in an October 28 article for Just Security.
Viewers horrified as Chicago cops cheer on Trump’s ‘disgusting’ attacks against their city
President Donald Trump on Monday delivered a rambling speech in front of police in Chicago in which he repeatedly trashed their city while also disparaging Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.
Among other things, Trump called Chicago an "embarrassment" to the nation, falsely claimed that it was more dangerous than Afghanistan, and accused Johnson of putting "criminals and illegal aliens before the citizens of Chicago."