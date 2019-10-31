White House releases Halloween statement claiming ‘the president has done nothing wrong’

On Halloween, the White House put out a statement denying any wrongdoing whatsoever by President Donald Trump.
The statement was released after the House of Representatives passed a resolution laying out the pathway for the impeachment inquiry as it moves to the public hearing phase.
The statement was issued by White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who has failed to hold a single daily briefing during her tenure.
“The president has done nothing wrong, and the Democrats know it,” Grisham argued, despite there being no evidence to support either of her contentions.
“Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats’ unhinged obsession with this illegitimate impeachment proceeding dows not hurt President Trump, it hurts the American people,” Grisham claimed, again without evidence.
“The Democrats want to render a verdict without giving the administration a chance to mount a defense,” she argued, despite the fact the Senate trial is the time for the White House to offer a defense.
“This is unfair, unconstitutional, and fundamentally un-American,” she said of the process clearly laid out in America’s constitution.
