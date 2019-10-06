White House ridiculed for refusing to supply Trump defenders to Sunday cable shows: ‘They’re too busy trying to find lawyers’
According to reporting from both New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman and CNN’s Jake Tapper, the White House refused all entreaties to provide a spokesperson to any of the Sunday morning cable shows — which had the Internet laughing at their cowardice.
On Saturday night, CNN’s Brian Stetler tweeted: “Per @maggieNYT,”no one from the White House” is booked on the Sunday shows this week. Not for lack of trying. “And no one in House or Senate GOP leadership,” @JakeTapper adds. Again, not for lack of trying.”
That brought out the criticism, with one Twitter commnter noting: “They’re too busy trying to find lawyers.”
You can read more jabs below:
Per @maggieNYT, "no one from the White House" is booked on the Sunday shows this week. Not for lack of trying. "And no one in House or Senate GOP leadership," @JakeTapper adds. Again, not for lack of trying.
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 5, 2019
So who will be trotted our to kick hornets nests and stir up conspiracy theories? My top four crazy include: @RepMattGaetz @Jim_Jordan @RepRickCrawford @RepDougCollins
— Batman (@BatmanResist) October 5, 2019
Trump can’t get anyone to go on tv and blame Rick Perry? Sad
— Bear’s Ears (@tamparker6) October 6, 2019
Give 'em a break, they're too busy trying to find lawyers
— Janis Dauer (@JanisDauer) October 6, 2019
The entire GOP pic.twitter.com/fT4YSdbxZz
— Suzan Scott (@NewsJunkieBlu) October 5, 2019
They know it’s a disaster, so they’re sheltering in place. They can run but they can’t hide forever…
— Cee Gee (@XtinaNV) October 5, 2019
Wait, pearl clutching @LindseyGrahamSC won't be grabbing her pearls on Fake Fox News, they love making 💩 up. Then again Spineless Psul Ryan is dropping hints and getting ppl to either quit or seek employment elsewhere.
— Carolyn Witherspoon🌊🇺🇸🌊🇺🇸 (@CarolynWither12) October 6, 2019
How do they defend their mob boss?
— Gerry Levine (@gerrylev) October 6, 2019
Treasonous cowards the lot of them. They won't defend him, but they won't go on air to condemn his actions either. COMPLICIT.
— Merritt Kelly (@MerrittKelly1) October 6, 2019
It's happening
GOP as Reservoir DOGS pic.twitter.com/nxKiO5Pfpb
— Students for Democracy (@lister_lester) October 6, 2019