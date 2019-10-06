White House ridiculed for refusing to supply Trump defenders to Sunday cable shows: ‘They’re too busy trying to find lawyers’

According to reporting from both New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman and CNN’s Jake Tapper, the White House refused all entreaties to provide a spokesperson to any of the Sunday morning cable shows — which had the Internet laughing at their cowardice.

On Saturday night, CNN’s Brian Stetler tweeted: “Per @maggieNYT,”no one from the White House” is booked on the Sunday shows this week. Not for lack of trying. “And no one in House or Senate GOP leadership,” @JakeTapper adds. Again, not for lack of trying.”

Per @maggieNYT, "no one from the White House" is booked on the Sunday shows this week. Not for lack of trying. "And no one in House or Senate GOP leadership," @JakeTapper adds. Again, not for lack of trying. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 5, 2019

So who will be trotted our to kick hornets nests and stir up conspiracy theories? My top four crazy include: @RepMattGaetz @Jim_Jordan @RepRickCrawford @RepDougCollins — Batman (@BatmanResist) October 5, 2019

Trump can’t get anyone to go on tv and blame Rick Perry? Sad — Bear’s Ears (@tamparker6) October 6, 2019

Give 'em a break, they're too busy trying to find lawyers — Janis Dauer (@JanisDauer) October 6, 2019

The entire GOP pic.twitter.com/fT4YSdbxZz — Suzan Scott (@NewsJunkieBlu) October 5, 2019

They know it’s a disaster, so they’re sheltering in place. They can run but they can’t hide forever… — Cee Gee (@XtinaNV) October 5, 2019

Wait, pearl clutching @LindseyGrahamSC won't be grabbing her pearls on Fake Fox News, they love making 💩 up. Then again Spineless Psul Ryan is dropping hints and getting ppl to either quit or seek employment elsewhere. — Carolyn Witherspoon🌊🇺🇸🌊🇺🇸 (@CarolynWither12) October 6, 2019

How do they defend their mob boss? — Gerry Levine (@gerrylev) October 6, 2019

Treasonous cowards the lot of them. They won't defend him, but they won't go on air to condemn his actions either. COMPLICIT. — Merritt Kelly (@MerrittKelly1) October 6, 2019

