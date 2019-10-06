Quantcast
White House ridiculed for refusing to supply Trump defenders to Sunday cable shows: ‘They’re too busy trying to find lawyers’

According to reporting from both New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman and CNN’s Jake Tapper, the White House refused all entreaties to provide a spokesperson to any of the Sunday morning cable shows — which had the Internet laughing at their cowardice.

On Saturday night, CNN’s Brian Stetler tweeted: “Per @maggieNYT,”no one from the White House” is booked on the Sunday shows this week. Not for lack of trying. “And no one in House or Senate GOP leadership,” @JakeTapper adds. Again, not for lack of trying.”

That brought out the criticism, with one Twitter commnter noting: “They’re too busy trying to find lawyers.”

‘Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy’: Conservative columnist claims Trump has only himself to blame for impeachment

In a column for the Washington Post, Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Kathleen Parker sarcastically pointed out that President Donald Trump's attack on former Vice President Joe Biden has boomeranged back on him in the form of an impeachment inquiry -- and the president richly deserves it.

Parker did not let Biden and his son Hunter off the hook, saying it was obvious that the former veep's son was trading on his famous last name to enrich himself -- but she then noted that wasn't a crime and what Trump is doing is.

CNN panel ridicules Marco Rubio’s ‘flailing in the wind’ defense of Trump asking China for Biden dirt

A CNN "New Day" panel discussing the unsurprising lack of Republican lawmakers coming forward to defend Donald Trump over his call for the Chinese government to investigate potential Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, settled on Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) for having the courage to come forward -- only to defend the president.

Speaking with hosts Christi Paul and Boris Sanchez, regular CNN contributor Bakari Sellers referenced Democratic House member Jahana Hayes (MI), who represents a conservative district , and who said she didn't care if she lost in 2020 because she supports impeachment.

Bottlenecks and stockpiles: UK firms in last Brexit stretch

British companies are ramping up preparations ahead of Brexit, spearheaded by the food and drink sectors stockpiling extra ingredients and bottles.

"Get ready for Brexit" is the UK government's slogan ahead of the nation's scheduled departure from the European Union on October 31.

Billboards up and down the country are carrying the message as part of a state-funded advertising campaign that also features leaflets, online information and a roadshow where businesses can further seek advice.

"We are preparing for the potential impact of the UK's departure from the European Union by building stocks of key ingredients and equipment that could be affected by disruption to the flow of goods into the UK," bakery chain Greggs said this week, addressing customer concerns that they could struggle to get hold of its famed sausage rolls.

