White House security adviser confirms ambassador’s testimony on Trump’s Ukraine scheme

President Donald Trump’s top Russia and Europe adviser confirmed the acting ambassador to Ukraine’s account of a scheme to pressure the foreign ally to investigate Joe Biden.

Tim Morrison, an adviser to Trump’s National Security Council, corroborated testimony by acting ambassador Bill Taylor about efforts to withhold security aid and dangle a White House visit to pressure Ukraine to help in the president’s re-election campaign, reported the Washington Post.

Morrison told House impeachment investigators that he alerted Taylor to the scheme, but said he did not necessarily see the president’s demands as improper or illegal, according to sources familiar with his deposition.

Instead, Morrison said he saw the efforts as problematic for U.S. policy in the region.

The deposition came as the House voted to formalize its impeachment inquiry, on largely partisan 232-196 vote.

Morrison told colleagues Wednesday that he plans to leave the Trump administration.