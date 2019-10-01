White House veteran reveals key to Trumpism: ‘He’s psychologically and emotionally unwell — and his supporters are too’
A White House veteran explained why President Donald Trump’s emotional instability has infected his supporters and the Republican Party, which is now captive to those psychological problems.
Peter Wehner, who served in the Reagan administration and both Bush administrations, explained in a New York Times column why Republicans are unable to break away from Trump, despite his escalating violations of constitutional and political norms.
“There’s been so many red lines that have been crossed,” Wehner told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “You know, in the piece I talk about the psychology of accommodation. That is that people two and a half years ago could never have envisioned themselves to be acolytes of Donald Trump (but) that’s how psychology works.”
Understanding Trump’s hold over the GOP is less about politics than psychology, he said.
“There’s a central thing to think about the Trump presidency, the Rosetta Stone, in a sense, is that he’s psychologically and emotionally unwell,” Wehner said. “I think if you don’t understand (that) all that’s unfolded during the course of his presidency doesn’t make sense. But if you understand that, it does begin to make sense.”
“It’s not only the psychology of Donald Trump, it’s the psychology of his supporters, too, of how they have invested in him early on,” he continued. “Once they’ve done that, they got to the point where condemning him would become a condemnation of them, and they couldn’t really do that. I think for all of us who have spent our life in politics, maybe the thing that’s most important now is less politics than psychology.”
Public support for impeachment has jumped since last week, but so far Republicans have shown few signs of abandoning Trump, despite the growing political risk.
“I guess that they never felt that they could take the exit ramp,” Wehner said. “I do believe that the problem, in some respects, is not simply Donald Trump, it’s the base of the party. He has a hold on the party which is almost unlike anything I’ve ever seen, and the Republican members of Congress aren’t fools in the sense that they know that if they speak up against him they will be the target of a vicious campaign.”
“It was true of Mark Sanford, it was true of Jeff Flake, and it was true of Bob Corker,” he continued. “So for them to get off the train — because you and I know, we’ve talked to these people privately, they know what’s unfolding, but they feel like that the base of their party is against them.”
“That said, you know, at some point you see this catastrophe that is unfolding and is now at this point almost inevitable,” he added. “It’s not even conservatism anymore, it’s some weird brand of a kind of ethic nationalism.”
This son of a late Deutsche Bank exec gave a trove of documents to the FBI and House Democrats
On Tuesday, David Enrich of The New York Times profiled Val Broeksmit — an "unemployed rock musician with a history of opioid abuse and credit card theft" and a "dalliance with North Korea-linked hackers" who also happens to be the son of a deceased executive at Deutsche Bank, the international institution notorious for providing President Donald Trump with much of his business credit.
Broeksmit, Enrich reported, has been in touch with the FBI and members of the House Intelligence Committee, trying to blow the whistle on what he believes is far-reaching corruption — and is offering a cache of documents to back it up.
Stolen golden coffin of ancient Egyptian priest makes return from New York to Cairo
Looted amidst the tumult of Egypt's 2011 revolution, the golden coffin of priest Nedjemankh was unveiled on Tuesday in Cairo after its return from New York.
Standing at 1.8 metres (six foot), the fine gilded sarcophagus has gained notoriety, apart from for its historical value, for its role at the centre of an international trafficking ring
Dating back to the Ptolemaic period (1st-2nd century BC), the ornate wooden coffin was designed for Nedjemankh, a high priest of the ram-headed god Heryshef.The shimmering artefact adorned with gesso reliefs had been housed since 2017 in New York's Metropolitan Museum, which purchased it from a Paris art dealer for around 3.5 million euros ($3.8 million).
But in February, a Met exhibition which named the high priest had to shut down after being informed the sarcophagus had been plundered by a multi-national trafficking ring.
Trump rages at Democrats as Giuliani gets subpoenaed for Ukraine documents
President Donald Trump attacked the Democratic lawmaker spearheading the impeachment inquiry on Monday as congressional committees subpoenaed his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, for documents related to his dealings with Ukraine.
As Trump lashed out at Democratic congressman Adam Schiff, suggesting he should be arrested for "treason," Australia confirmed that the president asked for help with an inquiry into special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
Trump also attacked the whistleblower whose complaint about his phone call with the leader of Ukraine led to the opening of the impeachment probe in the Democratic-led House of Representatives.