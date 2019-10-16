Whoopi Goldberg fact-checks Abby Huntsman on moderate Trump voters: ‘That’s not the middle’
“The View” host Whoopi Goldberg schooled Abby Huntsman, who argued that moderate voters would turn to President Donald Trump if Democrats moved too far left.
The panelists were discussing Tuesday night’s debate with guest co-host Chelsea Clinton, who was sitting in for absent Joy Behar, and Huntsman praised the party’s moderates.
“I give Mayor Pete (Buttigieg) and Amy Klobuchar kudos,” Huntsman said. “Mayor Pete, who I have liked from the beginning, but last night was his best performance yet. (Joe) Biden also, but he delivers what Biden is saying, I think, so much better.”
Huntsman and Goldberg clashed over the strength and thoroughness of Buttigieg’s policy platforms, and the conservative co-host argued that his plans were more palatable to moderate voters.
“He does have a plan, and what I like about him is he says, let’s live in reality,” Huntsman said. “If you want to win this election, you have to give people a choice.”
Huntsman particularly liked when Buttigieg challenged Beto O’Rourke’s plan to confiscate military-style weapons.
“He said, this is a purity test,” she said. “That’s never going to pass, so let’s live in reality. Once again, I think that is the way to beat Trump. If you go so far to the left and say, we’re going to live in this world that’s never going to exist, you’re not going to get people in the middle. They’ve going to have no option but to maybe vote for Trump again. That’s what’s going to happen.”
Goldberg said her dynamics were all wrong.
“If that’s the only option for people in the middle, there’s not the middle,” Goldberg said. “That’s not the middle if that’s the only option.”
‘God help us’: Paul Krugman explains how Trump and Barr are using ‘religious bigotry’ to distract from president’s ‘unsuitability for high office’
Donald Trump’s presidency has brought one scandal after another, and this week, he is coping with a growing impeachment inquiry as well as widespread criticism over his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northeastern Syria and abandon the United States’ Kurdish allies. But according to liberal economist and veteran New York Times columnist Paul Krugman, Trump has a way of coping with multiple scandals — resorting to “religious bigotry” — and he is doing it with the help of Attorney General William Barr.
Trump claims abandoning US allies in Syria is ‘strategically brilliant’ despite bipartisan condemnation amid ethnic cleansing
President Donald Trump just praised his decision to withdraw U.S. Armed Forces from Northern Syria, opening the door for Turkey to begin ethnic cleansing of America’s now-former allies in the war against ISIS as “strategically brilliant.” U.S. troops have condemned the move, which has destroyed decades of U.S.-international diplomacy and military action, and resuscitated ISIS as a terrorist organization.
Experts have said Trump’s moves over the past week have strengthened Russia enormously.
(Watch the look on the note-taker’s face as Trump speaks.)
https://twitter.com/ThisWeekABC/status/1184491403964907521
CNN
‘Madman behavior’: CNN panel aghast at Trump’s latest insane statements on Turkey and the Kurds
President Donald Trump on Wednesday waved off criticisms of his abrupt withdrawal from Syria by saying that the Kurds are "no angels" and that they were being "protected" now by a Syrian government that has allegedly used chemical weapons against its own citizens.
The president also said that the fighting going on right now between the Kurds and the Turkish military was not America's problem, despite the fact that he dispatched both Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Ankara with the goal of negotiating a ceasefire.