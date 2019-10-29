Whoopi Goldberg scolds Meghan McCain for interrupting as Vindman debate plunges The View into chaos

“The View” host Whoopi Goldberg scolded Meghan McCain for “talking over everyone” as she ranted against criticism of military veterans.

The conservative McCain condemned President Donald Trump’s allies for questioning the patriotism of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who agreed to testify about his White House service in the impeachment inquiry — but then quickly changed the subject to Hillary Clinton.

“There’s a trend in politics where people are criticizing veterans,” McCain said. “We saw it with Tulsi Gabbard last week with Hillary Clinton saying she was a Russian asset. This is like McCarthyism.”

McCain argued that anyone who was repulsed by Fox News broadcaster Laura Ingraham’s slurs against Vindman as a possible spy should also be disgusted by Clinton’s comments, and co-host Joy Behar tried to interrupt with a fact check.

“Excuse me, I’m not finished,” McCain said.

“I know you’re not, but I had to correct you,” Behar fired back.

Clinton was quoted as saying Russia was grooming Gabbard for a third-party presidential run, although the New York Times later corrected that report to show the former Democratic nominee was talking about Republicans eying her as a spoiler.

“If you’re questioning Tulsi Gabbard and Mr. Vindman right now,” McCain said, “I don’t understand how we can question people who have sacrificed and served in war in the American dialogue. I didn’t like when Laura Ingraham did it last night or when Hillary Clinton did it to Tulsi Gabbard.”

McCain went on to argue that veterans should not have their loyalty questioned, and Behar asked her to clarify her point.

“Hold on a second, just because somebody served does not ipso facto make them above reproach,” Behar said, and the audience applauded in agreement.

McCain, however, disagreed.

“For me, where I come from, it does,” she said. “I’m sorry, serving in Iraq in a war zone as a medic and what he did as well — by the way, his brother, Alexander Vindman, also serves, and both of them have Purple Hearts. I don’t understand, for me, yeah, you get a pass for a lot of reasons.”

“Automatically?” Behar said.

“If you’re putting your life on the line for freedom, the soldiers in this country and veterans get a pass from me,” McCain said.

Fellow conservative Abby Huntsman agreed that veterans deserved the benefit of the doubt, but Goldberg cut in when co-host Sunny Hostin pointed out the existence of war criminals.

“Everybody just take a breath because now it’s becoming hard,” Goldberg said, as McCain continued speaking. “Hold on, let me finish what I’m saying so I can just say everybody has something to say at the table. We really do want to hear from everybody, but we’re starting to do that thing.”

McCain pushed back.

“I don’t know what that means, ‘that thing,'” she said.

“It means you’re talking over each other,” Goldberg explained.

“Well, it’s ‘The View,'” McCain replied.

“It is ‘The View,'” Goldberg agreed. “You know what, let me tell you something about ‘The View.’ This show has always had the ability to have different points of view which we respect around the table, and when we talk to each other we also exhibit respect. So when I’m saying to you, ‘hold up,’ because we’re not hearing each other, I’m not trying to cut you off. I’m trying to get you heard.”

“I don’t think you’re trying to cut me off,” McCain interrupted.

“That’s what you’re doing right now!” Goldberg exclaimed.