‘Why so many?’ Trump groans as White House officials testify against him one after another

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump on Tuesday bitterly complained about officials from his own administration who have been testifying against him on Capitol Hill.

In an angry tweet published just ahead of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s testimony in the House impeachment inquiry, Trump bemoaned the fact that so many government officials have been cooperating with the probe.

“How many more Never Trumpers will be allowed to testify about a perfectly appropriate phone call when all anyone has to do is READ THE TRANSCRIPT!” the president wrote. “I knew people were listening in on the call (why would I say something inappropriate?), which was fine with me, but why so many?”

Despite Trump’s insistence that people should “read the transcript” of his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the transcript shows that the president repeatedly pressed his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden at a time when his administration was holding up the delivery of military aid.

In fact, support for impeaching the president has only intensified in the weeks since the administration released the transcript to the public.


