‘Wonder who wrote this nice tweet’: Trump offers surprisingly ‘warm condolences’ to Cummings family

President Donald Trump offered his “warmest condolences” to the family of Rep. Elijah Cummings, who died at 68 — but many had doubts about who wrote that message.

The president had frequently attacked Cummings, who commanded respect and admiration from Democrats and Republicans alike, and social media users had been waiting to see Trump’s reaction to the Maryland Democrat’s passing.

Trump extended a message to the lawmaker’s family and friends, and said that Cummings’ voice would be nearly impossible to replace.

“My warmest condolences to the family and many friends of Congressman Elijah Cummings,” Trump tweeted. “I got to see first hand the strength, passion and wisdom of this highly respected political leader. His work and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, if not impossible, to replace!”

Other Twitter users expressed doubts that Trump wrote the tweet himself, and recalled some of the president’s ugliest slurs and attacks against Cummings over the years.

Things Donald Trump writes: ✅his own doctor's note

✅rage-filled quasi-legal defenses against impeachment

✅insane 3rd grade threats to world leaders Things Donald Trump does not write: ❌ Remembrances of black congressmen who criticize him — Grudge of Whales (@grudging1) October 17, 2019

We know that Trump didn't write this. He is incapable of even fiegning compassion. — Tom Shafer (@TomShafShafer) October 17, 2019

still haven't learned that "warm condolences" isn't a thing that human beings say, have we — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 17, 2019

Wonder who wrote this nice tweet for #Donald but not to worry @realDonaldTrump will screw it up later with nastiness — Hal Donahue (@haldonahue) October 17, 2019

Excellent tweet, straight from the heart… Well… someones heart, just not yours. Now, back to the whining and lying… — Tom Sawyer (@ted_finney) October 17, 2019

Remember when you gloated about his house being robbed? — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 17, 2019

Thank you, White House staffer who penned this tweet.(We know that the hateful malevolent Racist-In-Chief would NEVER show a black man a molecule of the respect he so richly DESERVED, even upon his death.) Two months ago, he MOCKED the attempted burglary of his home. *spit* pic.twitter.com/Fh8ZWi3HfG — Liz (@LizNBntown) October 17, 2019

You called his city "rat-infested" a few weeks ago. But okay. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) October 17, 2019

We all know you didn’t write this and don’t agree with one word of it. But I guess someone got to you before you tweeted something nasty that you really wanted to say. So, thanks to that person. — DT Akatson (@dtakats) October 17, 2019

Ok Scavino you can hand Trump back the phone on the commode. — Kimmy Resist (@KimberlyDMajor1) October 17, 2019

Diplomatic and appropriate. Whoever composed and Tweeted this should have composed the letter to Erdogan. Quite a difference. — nancy cronvich (@FT1965) October 17, 2019

Donald did not write this. It's grammatically correct, sincere, and devoid of narcissistic blather. Well done, young intern! Now flee while you still are able, before the beleaguered administration implodes! — Escot McCloud (@Brutus_Maximus1) October 17, 2019

This makes me really sad because I wish you really did write this and that we had a president who would make a heartfelt statement and mean it.

I’m tired of this and of you.

Mr. Cummings deserved your respect while he was alive. 😞 — MELLY (@MeliMels99) October 17, 2019