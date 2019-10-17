Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Wonder who wrote this nice tweet’: Trump offers surprisingly ‘warm condolences’ to Cummings family

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump offered his “warmest condolences” to the family of Rep. Elijah Cummings, who died at 68 — but many had doubts about who wrote that message.

The president had frequently attacked Cummings, who commanded respect and admiration from Democrats and Republicans alike, and social media users had been waiting to see Trump’s reaction to the Maryland Democrat’s passing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump extended a message to the lawmaker’s family and friends, and said that Cummings’ voice would be nearly impossible to replace.

“My warmest condolences to the family and many friends of Congressman Elijah Cummings,” Trump tweeted. “I got to see first hand the strength, passion and wisdom of this highly respected political leader. His work and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, if not impossible, to replace!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Other Twitter users expressed doubts that Trump wrote the tweet himself, and recalled some of the president’s ugliest slurs and attacks against Cummings over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The Trump murder video is no joke: It’s an encouragement to ramp up the violence

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 17, 2019

By

Donald Trump is not a “friendly fascist.” Unlike Ronald Reagan, the prototype for that concept, Trump does not pretend to be harmless. He does not offer up fake smiles and a cheerful nature, or display empathy and human concern for others, feigned or otherwise.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Donald Trump is direct, obvious and public in his threats against democracy, the Constitution and the rule of law. Trump and his movement are working to destroy America’s multiracial democracy through appeals to a mythic past that will “Make America Great Again.” In practice this means undoing all the social progress and democratic reforms of the last century or more and returning to a society where white people — rich white male Christians, in particular — are fully in control over all aspects of American society for all time.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Nancy Pelosi goes there: Trump’s White House ‘meltdown’ is a sign he’s cracking under pressure

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 17, 2019

By

We’ve reached the season where faithful viewers are forced to quit the series. If this were a Tom Clancy novel, it wouldn’t be believable. Day 1,000 of the Trump presidency has jumped the shark.This article first appeared in Salon.

“I think now we have to pray,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters upon returning to Capitol Hill from the White House late Wednesday. Along with other Democratic leaders from Congress, Pelosi had earlier walked out of a White House meeting after what she described as "a very serious meltdown on the part of the president.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Take that down!’ Morning Joe demands producer yank ugly Trump tweet attacking Pelosi after meltdown meeting

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 17, 2019

By

During a "Morning Joe" segment on Donald Trump's highly contentious meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, host Joe Scarborough grew so disgusted with a tweet the president aimed at the California Democrat that he demanded his producer pull it from view.

After sharing what he called a "now iconic" photo of Pelosi confronting the president in the meeting and pointing out that people on Trump's side of the table were uniformly hanging their heads in shame, the show then shared Trump's Twitter interpretation of the meeting, which included an ugly smear of Pelosi.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image