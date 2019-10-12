Woody Harrelson as Joe Biden as SNL roasts CNN’s #EqualityTownHall forum of 2020 candidates

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” parodied the 2020 candidates who participated in CNN’s Equality Town Hall forum, with Woody Harrelson staring as former Vice President Joe Biden.

“My girlfriend was in ‘Rent,’ so yeah, I get it,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said.

“How do you respond to those who say you’re not gay in the right way?” Anderson Cooper asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know, I’ve heard that, but there’s no wrong way to be gay. Unless you’re Ellen this week,” South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg said.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) ripped opponents of equality with one-line burns.

“I’m #LatinObama. Let’s get the hashtag going,” former HUD Secretary Julián Castro urged.

And then Harrelson brought down the house portraying Biden telling awkward stories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: