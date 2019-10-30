‘You know better!’ Whoopi Goldberg schools The View’s Abby Huntsman for trusting GOP conspiracies about Adam Schiff
“The View” co-host Abby Huntsman passed along Fox News conspiracies about the impeachment inquiry, and then asked why Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) wasn’t conducting the hearings to satisfy Fox News viewers.
Republicans complained that Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, cut off some of their questions to Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council adviser who told lawmakers about the July 25 phone call between President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart.
Schiff says the questions were intended to reveal the whistleblower’s identity, while Republicans complained the chairman interrupted them to “continually to coach the witness.”
“This is why I think we have to have public hearings, because there are still a lot of questions like why some of that was missing from the call, why the transcript or whatever you want to call it, moved to another computer, classified server,” Huntsman said.
Huntsman has generally been critical of Trump’s actions toward Ukraine, but she swallowed the GOP claims about Schiff’s oversight.
“Adam Schiff needs to be, I think, careful in the way that I haven’t seen it, but Republicans are complaining they have been interrupted in questioning, and haven’t been able to ask people the questions they want,” she said.
Host Whoopi Goldberg reminded Huntsman that Republicans hadn’t been honest with the public about how the hearings were conducted.
“You know better,” Goldberg said. “You know. They said they weren’t in the room. First they pretended there was no Republicans in there.”
Huntsman agreed, but said Schiff should do more to appeal to Fox News viewers skeptical of the impeachment process.
“When Adam Schiff, also in moments after talking to these people, you mention Fox News and blast them,” she said, “I find that not to only be a waste of time, but you’re hurting what you’re trying to do. The people that you’re trying convince are the many people who watch Fox News. If you are going to convince Mitch McConnell or the Senate, you have to see the polls shift more than they have. They have to feel the pressure that they take this as seriously as the Democrats do.”
Ex-ambassador stunned after official testifies that Trump blocked statement condemning Russia’s military actions in Ukraine
Christopher Anderson, who was an advisor to U.S. envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker, is testifying on Capitol Hill this Wednesday in the ongoing House impeachment inquiry.
In a prepared opening statement, Anderson claims that senior White House officials blocked the State Department from releasing a statement condemning Russia's military action in Ukraine back in November of 2018.
"On November 25, 2018, Russia escalated the conflict further when its forces openly attacked and seized Ukrainian military vessels heading to a Ukrainian port in the Sea of Azov," Anderson's statement read. "While my colleagues at the State Department quickly prepared a statement condemning Russia for its escalation, senior officials in the White House blocked it from being issued. Ambassador Volker drafted a tweet condemning Russia's actions, which I posted to his account."
Meghan McCain explodes after Cory Booker gently scolds her for calling Beto O’Rourke ‘crazy’
Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) called out "The View" co-host Meghan McCain for slurring his Democratic rival Beto O'Rourke as "crazy."
The New Jersey Democrat appeared Wednesday morning on the ABC talk show, where the conservative McCain challenged him to defend his backing of gun buybacks.
"One of the things that I liked that you have said is that 'Medicare for all' is unrealistic right now, given that it will never pass," McCain said, "but you do support mandatory gun buybacks. When I heard you and Beto saying that, to me, that's like a left-wing fever dream."
She then issued a vaguely violent challenge to his policy proposal.
Commentary
Vindman exposes Trump’s plan to get Russia off the hook for election interference
Most of the attention yesterday went to Army Lt. Col. Alex Vindman’s testimony before House committees investigating impeachable offenses by the president.
This article was originally published at The Editorial Board
There were two areas of focus. First was on Vindman’s direct witness of Donald Trump’s extortion of Ukraine’s president for political gain. Second was on Vindman himself and whether a decorated Ukrainian-American combat veteran is trustworthy.
I’ll get to why the second point is bosh in a minute. Meanwhile, there is a third area of focus that’s not getting the attention it deserves. One of the reasons Vindman came forward against the wishes of the White House was because he was worried about the president and his allies outside of government working to establish a “false narrative” about what happened in 2016 to undermine the special counsel’s Russia investigation.