‘You lost’: Internet mocks Trump for cheering on ‘great vote’ — that Republicans lost

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who sits on the House Intelligence Committee accidentally mistook a satirical article with a fake transcript of President Donald Trump’s call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25. While Schiff apologized for the error, Trump has called for his immediate impeachment.

Impeachment is outlined in the U.S. Constitution and the section of the founding document gives examples of what they meant by “high crimes and misdemeanors.” It does not cite accidentally reading the wrong transcript aloud. Members of Congress cannot be impeached and censure is a toothless resolution that is meaningless.

Still, however, Republicans sought to go after Schiff with a resolution for his censure while Schiff was outside of the United States. Generally, both parties refrain from trashing each other while they’re on foreign soil. Most recently, Pelosi was asked questions about Trump during a European visit to commemorate D-Day in Normandy.

Republicans like Newt Gingrich promoted the “dishonesty” of Schiff on Fox News while other far-right Republican House members attacked Shiff while he was out of the country. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) similarly blasted Schiff.

Thank you Liz. Shows great Republican support! https://t.co/WsuTmv6Tfh — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2019

Trump went on a tirade tweeting several posts from Republican members bashing Schiff. He called it a “great vote,” except he lost the vote, so it’s unclear what he means.

Thank you Dan and Kevin. Great Vote! https://t.co/MMJ5SanakG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2019

It prompted a considerable backlash against Trump, Cheney, and a slew of other Republicans online. You can see the best tweets below.

POTUS, the GOP wanted this vote to fail. I don't believe they are on your side. If they would have voted on the original date, it would have passed, but they waited until the end of the day to make sure enough Dems were there to oppose it. — B.T. Samuel. (@JustBeaTee) October 22, 2019

The Democrats control the House of Representatives. The Republican Senate can’t touch Rep. Adam Schiff. So both Rep. Dan Crenshaw and Rep. Kevin McCarthy are literally powerless to do anything. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) October 22, 2019

House Republicans are actually trying to censure @RepAdamSchiff while they are aiding and abetting the biggest crook to ever occupy our White House. They can fuck all the way off. — Ryan Knight 🗽 (@ProudResister) October 21, 2019

I know when the list of every Republican fool who votes for Schiff’s censure at the peril of our countries National Security comes out I’m donating to the Democrat running against them. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 21, 2019

A full on social blitz underway to support for Schiff censure. None of which means anything in the House chamber. https://t.co/2kfrdRafLr — Bill Rehkopf (@BillRehkopf) October 21, 2019

Here's Trump making his case to censure Adam Schiff. 😂😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/U7I6bAnSbE — Bill Maxwell 🌊 #CountryOverParty (@Bill_Maxwell_) October 21, 2019

I see you got the memo to try and divert attention from the criminal inhabiting the White House. What did they promise you Brady? Why not censure and impeach the real problem @DonaldJTrump @GOP — Heartofgold (@judesgall) October 22, 2019

They should censure McCarthy for knowingly bringing false charges. — David Ballard (@davidgballard) October 22, 2019

