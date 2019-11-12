51 children injured in chemical attack at China kindergarten
More than 50 people, mostly children, were injured by a man who broke into a kindergarten in southwest China and sprayed them with corrosive liquid, local authorities said Tuesday.
The suspect, a 23-year-old surnamed Kong, entered the kindergarten by climbing a wall before spraying victims with sodium hydroxide, said local authorities in Kaiyuan city, Yunnan province.
The attack took place on Monday at 3:35 pm (0735 GMT), authorities said on their Twitter-like Weibo account.
Some 51 children and three teachers were admitted to hospital for treatment, two with “severe symptoms”.
Police arrested Kong less than an hour after the attack.
“Because his parents divorced during his childhood, the lack of family warmth resulted in psychological distortion,” said local authorities, adding that Zhang’s work and life were unsatisfactory as well.
All this created a “pessimistic mentality and thoughts about retaliating against society”, they said.
Violent attacks targeting schoolchildren are not uncommon in China, which has seen a slew of deadly incidents over the past few years — usually involving knives.
In April last year, a 28-year-old man killed nine middle-school students as they were returning home in one of the country’s deadliest knife attacks in recent years.
The killer, who said he had been bullied when he attended the school in northern China’s Shaanxi province, was executed in September last year.
Later in 2018, a knife-wielding woman injured 14 children at a kindergarten in Sichuan province.
The 39-year-old assailant slashed students while they were returning to the classroom after morning exercises.
© 2019 AFP
‘Stop lying!’ MSNBC’s Steve Schmidt rains hell on GOP for defending Trump’s ‘dime-store Mussolini’ schemes
Former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt called out his old party for "lying" about President Donald Trump's actions toward Ukraine to distract from an "unprecedented" extortion scheme.
Schmidt appeared Tuesday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" to make predictions about the upcoming public impeachment hearings, and he said witnesses would tell a tale of sordid corruption.
"The American people will see when this begins to play out publicly is an act of corruption unprecedented in its magnitude and its severity," Schmidt said. "What we see is the president of the United States extorting a foreign head of state, withholding congressionally approved military assistance to a nation that has a hot war with the Russians on the eastern front, for the purposes of getting dirt on the president's political opponent."
Chinese President Xi Jinping urges Britain to return Parthenon Marbles to Greece
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged Britain to return the Parthenon Marbles to Greece, wading into a decades-old dispute between the countries over the ownership of the sculptures.
The ancient friezes, which include depictions of battles between mythical ancient Greeks and centaurs, were taken by British diplomat Lord Elgin in the early 19th century and are now on display at the British Museum in London.
Britain has always refused to return the carvings -- often still known as the Elgin Marbles -- arguing that they were taken with the permission of local Ottoman rulers at the time.
Poland says Netflix Holocaust documentary ‘rewrites history’
Poland has complained to Netflix that a Holocaust documentary series on Nazi German death camps "rewrites history" by featuring an "incorrect" map.
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called on the popular US streaming and production website to correct the "terrible mistake" that he believed had been "committed unintentionally".
A Netflix consultant in Poland who only identified herself as Malgorzata told AFP on Tuesday the company was "treating the issue as a priority" and that its headquarters would soon issue an official statement.
"Netflix did not intend to offend anyone or compromise any values," she added.