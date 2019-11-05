‘A bunch of BS’: Lindsey Graham chairs Senate Judiciary — but refuses to read any transcripts
The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee revealed on Tuesday that he is refusing to examine any of the evidence against President Donald Trump.
Following the “do-over” testimony from Ambassador Gordon Sondland, Sen. Lindsey Graham’s defense of Trump was destroyed.
The South Carolina Republican is now simply refusing to read any of the evidence collected by impeachment inquiry.
Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, says he won't read any of the transcripts, and dismissed Sondland's reversal.
"I've written the whole process off … I think this is a bunch of B.S."
— Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) November 5, 2019
