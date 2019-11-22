‘A complete sham’: Anger grows over report GOP senators met with Trump to map out ‘rigged’ impeachment trial

News from The Washington Post that top White House officials held a clandestine meeting Thursday with Republican Senators to map out a plan to limit the Senate impeachment trial while President Trump has been secretly “courting” Senate Republicans in an effort to gauge and gain their loyalty has many angered and alarmed.

The House is expected to pass articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, which would require the Senate to hold an impartial trial, over which the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court would preside. It very much is a legal proceeding with historic consequences for the future of America’s democracy.

Republicans appear to not have grasped this fact, not the gravity of their constitutional duties.

Many Americans are growing angered as a result. Some are calling the Senate impeachment trial “rigged” before it has even begun. Others are pointing out that this is akin to jurors meeting with the “defendant to discuss how long they think they have to let the trial go on.”

“Juries don’t collude with the accused criminals they’re judging,” one person on Twitter said. “Only collusion, only obstruction,” said another.

Take a look at the responses:

Meanwhile, the fact that the target of an investigation is conspiring with the very public servants who will serve as jurors on his trial is shocking to some.

I’m no judge or lawyer, but I don’t think the person on trial is supposed to have their lawyers and friends meet with the jury to decide how the trial can be made most beneficial to them……. right? https://t.co/izu0pu3t26 — Avi Bueno (@Avi_Bueno) November 21, 2019

Trump will be controlling his own impeachment trial in the Senatehttps://t.co/YbcSHauWRe — Individual-1 (@codename_karla) November 21, 2019

I didn’t know the White House has a say in designing the impeachment trial procedure. Very convenient. https://t.co/PlsLrZzBhX — Gabriel Snyder (@gabrielsnyder) November 21, 2019

“A group of Republican senators and senior White House officials met privately … to map out a strategy.” Well, that raises no questions whatsoever. https://t.co/9k2ObktAg9 — Greg Greene (@ggreeneva) November 21, 2019

In case you accidentally believe the lies of ⁦@senatemajldr⁩ & ⁦@SenateGOP⁩ that Senators should be impartial jurors. Juries don’t collude with the accused criminals they’re judging. #ImpeachmentHearings Cc: ⁦@SenateDems⁩ ⁦ https://t.co/5VYTemmztD — BiblioRomancer (@biblioromancer) November 21, 2019

Well now we know. Trump has rigged the trial even tho no impeachment trial has been recommended.https://t.co/pMmuEJVrhC — Tina Routhier (@tynab_r) November 21, 2019

WTF? The White House is discussing Trump’s trial with the senator/jurors? #impeachment White House and Republicans discuss limiting impeachment trial to two weeks https://t.co/BxomhbVzVg — Michael Balter (@mbalter) November 21, 2019

Republicans: [denounce entirely routine closed-door depositions]

Also Republicans: [meet behind closed doors with Trump to discuss strategy for trial in which they themselves will be the jurors]https://t.co/I8k1O0uNO8 — The Moscow Project (@moscow_project) November 21, 2019





jurors meet with defendant to discuss how long they think they have to let the trial go on before hanging the jury.

https://t.co/qc6zTbaPyb — johnbrummett (@johnbrummett) November 21, 2019

Republicans have already decided how they are going to acquit Trump. This will be a complete sham. #ImpeachmentHearings #TrumpBribery https://t.co/ghADEOlMYc — BeUnshakeable (@beunshakeable) November 21, 2019