‘A complete win for Nancy Pelosi’: Obama lawyer says Don McGahn ruling is ‘a very devastating loss for the president’

“We begin with this breaking news, moments ago a federal judge has ruled in the biggest case growing out of the Mueller report ordering former White House counsel Don McGahn — the star witness of the Mueller report — to testify before Congress,” MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber reported. “As you probably know, if you follow the news, this is a big decision that affects not only issues in the Mueller case, but the open impeachment probe.”
For analysis, Melber interviewed for acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal.
“Neal, this is a decision many had been waiting on,” Melber noted. “We have not read all of it, but we have read some of it. Your view of the core holding here.”
“It’s only come out five minutes ago, I want to caution everyone, everyone’s got to study it, but boy, it looks like a complete win for Nancy Pelosi and the House of Representatives and a very devastating loss for the president.”
Katyal said, “the other even more important thing is that it’s speculated that this may change the dynamics about whether or not former National Security Adviser John Bolton will now testify and other folks.”
“Trump made some absurd legal arguments saying he was absolutely immune and his advisers couldn’t testify and this judge appears to have rejected all of that,” Katyal added.
Watch:
Former Secretary of the Navy Richard Spence blasted President Donald Trump in his first interview since being fired.
Richard Spencer was interviewed by CBS News.
Spencer said that Trump sent the message that troops, "can get away with things."
"We have to have good order and we have to have good order and discipline," he explained. "It's the backbone of what we do."
Spencer was asked about Trump's contention that he protects America's "war fighters."
"I don't think he really understands the full definition of a war fighter," Spencer said. "A war fighter is a profession of arms and a profession of arms has to have standards that they have to be held to and that they hold themselves to."
