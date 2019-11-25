‘A complete win for Nancy Pelosi’: Obama lawyer says Don McGahn ruling is ‘a very devastating loss for the president’

House Democrats won a huge victory on Monday when a federal judge ruled that former White House counselor Don McGahn is required to obey a congressional subpoena.

“We begin with this breaking news, moments ago a federal judge has ruled in the biggest case growing out of the Mueller report ordering former White House counsel Don McGahn — the star witness of the Mueller report — to testify before Congress,” MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber reported. “As you probably know, if you follow the news, this is a big decision that affects not only issues in the Mueller case, but the open impeachment probe.”

For analysis, Melber interviewed for acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal.

“Neal, this is a decision many had been waiting on,” Melber noted. “We have not read all of it, but we have read some of it. Your view of the core holding here.”

“It’s only come out five minutes ago, I want to caution everyone, everyone’s got to study it, but boy, it looks like a complete win for Nancy Pelosi and the House of Representatives and a very devastating loss for the president.”

Katyal said, “the other even more important thing is that it’s speculated that this may change the dynamics about whether or not former National Security Adviser John Bolton will now testify and other folks.”

“Trump made some absurd legal arguments saying he was absolutely immune and his advisers couldn’t testify and this judge appears to have rejected all of that,” Katyal added.

