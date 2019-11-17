‘A slam-dunk-case’: MSNBC analysts predict GOP will defend Trump — and ‘the guy is going to get off’

More evidence was outed Sunday as the Wall Street Journal revealed emails from EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland, who promised to keep the White House abreast of President Donald Trump’s demand for an investigation by Ukraine. The news prompted an MSNBC panelists to explain that it wouldn’t matter how much evidence was presented, Republicans will never vote to remove Trump.

Host Geoff Bennett asked about the witness testimony and preponderance of evidence that “all points in one direction at this point, that President Trump orchestrated this entire” Ukraine investigations.

“It’s a slam dunk case, and yet we know the guy is going to get off,” said Los Angels Times White House reporter Eli Stokols. “That’s effectively what you’re saying. Because all the testimony has lined up so closely, the fact that [EU Ambassador Gordon] Sondland has come to come in, and because testimony from [Ambassador Bill] Taylor and others, has had to change testimony, Republicans have no choice — the president has no choice but to try to dismiss the entire thing as partisan.”

He brought up Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who announced that he has no intention of reading any transcripts or paying attention to the impeachment inquiry. Meanwhile, Trump is attacking one of the witnesses, an adviser to his vice president, as a “Never Trumper.”

“It’s not anywhere close to being believable unless you want to believe it,” said Stokols. “And that is where they’re going because they believe there are enough people out there who do want to believe it, who will take Republicans at their word for this.”

Meanwhile, Sondland is concerned he may have perjured himself, and he may have initially lied, which is why he came back to “clarify” his testimony after he was outed by others.

“After the deposition Friday and news about the phone call and what he said on that call, there’s a possibility that he shows up on Wednesday and may take the Fifth [Amendment] when it comes to certain questions,” said Stokols. “That’s another unknown as we look toward Wednesday. We don’t know what he will do, because he’s really over a barrel right now.”

Watch the full segment below: