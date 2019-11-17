‘A slam-dunk-case’: MSNBC analysts predict GOP will defend Trump — and ‘the guy is going to get off’
More evidence was outed Sunday as the Wall Street Journal revealed emails from EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland, who promised to keep the White House abreast of President Donald Trump’s demand for an investigation by Ukraine. The news prompted an MSNBC panelists to explain that it wouldn’t matter how much evidence was presented, Republicans will never vote to remove Trump.
Host Geoff Bennett asked about the witness testimony and preponderance of evidence that “all points in one direction at this point, that President Trump orchestrated this entire” Ukraine investigations.
“It’s a slam dunk case, and yet we know the guy is going to get off,” said Los Angels Times White House reporter Eli Stokols. “That’s effectively what you’re saying. Because all the testimony has lined up so closely, the fact that [EU Ambassador Gordon] Sondland has come to come in, and because testimony from [Ambassador Bill] Taylor and others, has had to change testimony, Republicans have no choice — the president has no choice but to try to dismiss the entire thing as partisan.”
He brought up Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who announced that he has no intention of reading any transcripts or paying attention to the impeachment inquiry. Meanwhile, Trump is attacking one of the witnesses, an adviser to his vice president, as a “Never Trumper.”
“It’s not anywhere close to being believable unless you want to believe it,” said Stokols. “And that is where they’re going because they believe there are enough people out there who do want to believe it, who will take Republicans at their word for this.”
Meanwhile, Sondland is concerned he may have perjured himself, and he may have initially lied, which is why he came back to “clarify” his testimony after he was outed by others.
“After the deposition Friday and news about the phone call and what he said on that call, there’s a possibility that he shows up on Wednesday and may take the Fifth [Amendment] when it comes to certain questions,” said Stokols. “That’s another unknown as we look toward Wednesday. We don’t know what he will do, because he’s really over a barrel right now.”
President helped ‘increase anti-Trump turnout’ in red-state governor’s races — which could spell disaster for the GOP
President Donald Trump was once the Republican Party's greatest asset in an election, mobilizing thousands of supporters to rush to the polls. Recently, however, it seems he's now driving anti-Trump votes up so much that it may no longer be worth the Trump trouble.
“So you’ve got to give me a big win, please,” Trump told a Louisiana crowd this week before the GOP candidate lost the governor's race in a red state.
“What Trump did in Louisiana was increase voter participation. While he increased the pro-Trump turnout, he also increased the anti-Trump turnout. That’s kind of the lesson here,” polling analyst Ron Faucheux told The Washington Post in an interview.
Fire holds off Hong Kong police at campus as democracy protests escalate
A large fire held off an apparent police advance on the Hong Kong campus where hundreds of pro-democracy protesters were holed up early Monday, hours after officers warned they may use "live rounds" if confronted by deadly weapons in a dangerous escalation of the near six-month crisis engulfing the city.
Protests have rocked the global financial hub since June, with many in the city of 7.5 million people venting fury at eroding freedoms under Chinese rule.
China has repeatedly warned that it will not tolerate the dissent, and there have been concerns that Beijing could send in troops to put an end to the spiralling unrest.
Ambassador Sondland was updating Trump officials on progress of ‘push for investigations’ — including Mulvaney
The Wall Street Journal obtained emails showing that ahead of President Donald Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ambassador Gordon Sondland was updating officials on the strive for investigations.
Chief of staff and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney was one of the main points of contact, and he replied to the email saying he would schedule the call with Zelensky.
“I talked to Zelensky just now. He is prepared to receive Potus’ call. Will assure him that he intends to run a fully transparent investigation and will ‘turn over every stone,’” Sondland wrote in an email on July 19.