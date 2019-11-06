Quantcast
Adam Schiff announces first public impeachment hearings start next week — here are the details

Published

13 mins ago

on

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the head of the House Intelligence Committee, announced on Wednesday that the first public hearings on President Donald Trump’s impeachment will begin next week.

The biggest draw in the first set of hearings will be from ambassador Bill Taylor, who is set to testify on Wednesday, November 13th and who last month delivered bombshell testimony about the Trump administration withholding aid from Ukraine until the country agreed to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Also testifying next Wednesday will be State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent, who told investigators that Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s “shadow” campaign in Ukraine had undermined decades’ worth of diplomacy in the former Soviet republic.

And Thursday, November 14th will feature former Ukrainian ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, who was ousted from her job after being hit with a smear campaign from Giuliani and other Trump allies.

Schiff said that there were more public hearings to come in the impeachment inquiry and that he would announce them as soon as they are scheduled.

Radical Republicans are on a whistleblower witch hunt

Published

17 mins ago

on

November 6, 2019

By

Just what do Republicans gain by unveiling the whistleblower?

Conservative news media are circulating—without confirmation—the identity of a CIA operative who had been assigned to Donald Trump’s White House, and outspoken Republicans like Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) are joining with Trump in seeking to publicize the name. Paul, by the way, would be an “impartial” juror in any impeachment trial.

I don’t get the move, except as a deflection.

Disclosing the name runs counter to the spirit of the law meant to protect federal whistleblowers. Indeed, the law was passed to encourage people to come forward with reports of wrong-doing without fear of retribution.

White House blindsided by Trump Jr's tweet outing the alleged whistleblower: report

Published

55 mins ago

on

November 6, 2019

By

On Wednesday, Donald Trump Jr. posted a tweet that named and identified the alleged whistleblower behind the complaint that triggered the Ukraine investigation and impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

According to Huffington Post reporter Yashar Ali, nobody at the White House had any advance knowledge that the president's son was going to out the whistleblower:

The White House says the president nor any senior administration official was aware in advance that the president’s eldest son was going to tweet out the name of the alleged whistleblower.

