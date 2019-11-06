Adam Schiff announces first public impeachment hearings start next week — here are the details

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the head of the House Intelligence Committee, announced on Wednesday that the first public hearings on President Donald Trump’s impeachment will begin next week.

The biggest draw in the first set of hearings will be from ambassador Bill Taylor, who is set to testify on Wednesday, November 13th and who last month delivered bombshell testimony about the Trump administration withholding aid from Ukraine until the country agreed to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Also testifying next Wednesday will be State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent, who told investigators that Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s “shadow” campaign in Ukraine had undermined decades’ worth of diplomacy in the former Soviet republic.

And Thursday, November 14th will feature former Ukrainian ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, who was ousted from her job after being hit with a smear campaign from Giuliani and other Trump allies.

Schiff said that there were more public hearings to come in the impeachment inquiry and that he would announce them as soon as they are scheduled.

Next week, the House Intelligence Committee will hold its first open hearings as part of the impeachment inquiry. On Wednesday, November 13, 2019, we will hear from William Taylor and George Kent. On Friday, November 15, 2019, we will hear from Marie Yovanovitch. More to come. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 6, 2019