Adam Schiff buries one of the GOP’s remaining anti-impeachment talking points

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Wednesday took a hammer to one of the Republican Party’s few remaining talking points aimed at undermining the House impeachment inquiry.

Throughout the testimony of European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland, Republicans kept saying that there couldn’t be any kind of extortion scheme on President Donald Trump’s part because Ukraine got its military aid without publicly announcing investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden.

Schiff, however, showed why this argument simply doesn’t hold up.

“My colleagues seem to be under the impression that unless the president spoke the words, ‘Ambassador Sondland, I am bribing the Ukrainian president,’ that there’s no evidence of bribery!” he said.

Schiff went on to say that Sondland’s testimony had given ample evidence of bribery, and he then smothered the idea that bribery isn’t illegal if it fails to work.

“Now, they also seem to say [Ukraine] got the money,” he said. “They got caught!”

He then recounted how aid for Ukraine was only lifted shortly after the White House learned of the whistleblower complaint against the president.

“You’re aware, aren’t you, ambassador that two days before the aid was lifted… Congress announced it was investigating this scheme?” he asked Sondland.

“I am now, yes,” Sondland replied.

