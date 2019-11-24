Adam Schiff slaps aside CNN’s Tapper complaint that impeachment is partisan and puts it on the GOP

Towards the end of a very long interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) easily dismissed concerns by the State of the Union host that the impeachment proceedings have all the appearances of being a partisan exercise — with the Intelligence Committee chairman turning the charge back on Republicans.

“Ultimately if only Democrats vote to impeach the president — president trump and republicans and maybe a couple of democrats do not vote to impeach him, vote against that, doesn’t that suggest that this is a partisan impeachment? won’t that hurt the credibility of the impeachment that only democrats vote to support?” Tapper asked.

“I think what it will mean, if we decide that we cannot accept this kind of conduct in the president of the united states, and the Republicans decide that because of the president’s party or because they’re afraid of a primary for whatever reason they cannot vote to support impeachment, I think it will mean a failure by the gop to put the country above their party, and it will have very long-term consequences,” he replied.

