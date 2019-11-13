Adam Schiff tosses Mulvaney’s ‘get over it’ remark back in his face as he makes the case for Trump’s impeachment
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) warned that President Donald Trump’s abuses will permanently corrupt U.S. democracy unless Congress acts to impeach him now.
The House Intelligence Committee chairman, who is overseeing the first public hearings in the impeachment inquiry, concluded his opening statement with a sharp attack on the White House chief of staff, who excused the president’s extortion scheme against Ukraine.
“The issue that we confront is the one posed by the president’s acting chief of staff (Mick Mulvaney), when he challenged Americans to ‘get over it,'” Schiff said. “If we find that the president of the United States abused his power and invited foreign interference in our elections, or if he sought to condition, coerce or extort or bribe an ally into conducting investigations to aid his re-election campaign and did so by withholding official acts, a White House meeting or hundreds millions of dollars of needed military aid, must we simply ‘get over it’?”
“Is this what Americans should expect from their president?” he continued. “If this is not impeachable conduct, what is? Does the oath of office itself requiring that our laws be faithfully executed, that our president defend a Constitution that balances the powers of its branches, setting ambition against ambition, so we become no monarchy, still have meaning? These are the questions we must ask and answer, without rancor, if we can, without delay, regardless, and without party favor and without prejudice if we are true to our responsibilities.”
Schiff cited the nation’s founders to call on his Republican colleagues to take the allegations against Trump seriously.
“Benjamin Franklin was asked what kind of a country America was to become,” Schiff said. “A republic, he answered, if you can keep it. The fundamental issue raised by the impeachment inquiry into Donald J. Trump is, can we keep it?”
George Conway reveals the impeachable offense Trump has committed out in the open
On Wednesday morning, in the run-up to open impeachment hearings in the House, conservative lawyer George Conway reminded viewers that the Ukraine scandal was not the beginning of Trump's impeachable offenses — and that his conduct in the Russia investigation should not be overlooked.
"The Mueller investigation was about what Russia — it wasn't really about Trump, as such, but because of Trump being Trump, he made it about himself," said Conway, whose wife Kellyanne Conway serves as counselor to the president. "It was really stupid of him to do that, it didn't have to be about Trump. But because he's so self-obsessed, it became about Trump, because he tried to quash the investigation. If he had just shut up about it and not tweeted 'witch hunt' six hundred times and ... just played golf for two years, there wouldn't have been a whole Volume II of the Mueller investigation showing that he had obstructed justice."
‘I thought I got shot’: Sarah Palin describes finding out by email that her husband was divorcing her
In an interview with Christian activist and author James Dobson, former Alaska governor and 2008 GOP vice presidential candidate, Sarah Palin, said that she found out while checking her email inbox that her husband, Todd Palin, was seeking a divorce.
“It was devastating. I thought I got shot,” she said.
The divorce became official in September -- one week after they celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary.
Palin says the pair are still trying to repair their relationship. “We’re going through counseling now, so it’s not over, over,” she said. “Attorneys are getting rich off of us and I don’t like that whole system. It makes no sense to me.”
David Cay Johnston issues ‘a warning’ after reading ‘Anonymous’ book: Trump is stupid, crazy and dangerous
At DCReport we’ve scored an advance copy of the most anticipated book of the year, “A Warning” by “Anonymous, A Senior Trump Administration Official.” This book, which goes on sale Nov. 19, is as important, fascinating and easy to read as any book in our times.
The scariest line comes on Page 238, where the author identifies the most unwelcome visitor to the Trump White House—reason.
Crazy anecdote by idiotic tirade by telling detail gathered from behind closed doors at the White House, the author makes clear that this book is a work of duty by someone who loves America, has dedicated their life to our safety and well-being and is certain that all we hold dear is in grave danger.