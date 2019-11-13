Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Aimed squarely at Rube Nation’: Former Republican stunned by GOP lawmakers spouting Ukraine conspiracy theories

Published

1 min ago

on

Tom Nichols, a former Republican and a current professor at the Naval War College in Rhode Island, found himself utterly stunned by Rep. Devin Nunes’s (R-CA) questioning of impeachment inquiry witnesses Bill Taylor and George Kent during Wednesday’s hearings.

During his questioning, Nunes regularly befuddled both Taylor and Nunes when he brought up issues related to the Crowdstrike conspiracy theory that claims that the Ukrainian government, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to this, Nichols said that Nunes’s performance wasn’t aimed at persuading the general public, but only Fox News-watching Trump supporters.

“It really is remarkable, listening to GOP counsel now, that the witnesses need not even be there,” Nichols writes on Twitter. “This is just aiming squarely at Trump and Rube Nation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nichols also couldn’t believe that Nunes chided Taylor for not being familiar with the conspiracy theories being peddled by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

“Amazing,” he remarked. “But it’s not aimed at people who understand this issue, it’s meant to create sound bites for Fox and memes for Facebook.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

George Kent destroys right-wing conspiracy theory Ukraine interfered in 2016 election: ‘No factual basis’

Published

33 mins ago

on

November 13, 2019

By

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent debunked a right-wing conspiracy theory that it was Ukraine -- not Russia -- who intervened in the 2016 election.

Kent was interviewed by former federal prosecutor Daniel Goldman, who is currently serving as a senior advisor and director of investigations for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

"Are you aware this is all part of a larger allegation that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election?" Goldman asked.

"Yes, that is my understanding," Kent replied.

"To your knowledge, is there any factual basis to support the allegation that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election?" Goldman asked.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Devastating testimony’: Experts stunned after Bill Taylor drops an ‘unexpected bombshell’ at impeachment hearing

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 13, 2019

By

Ambassador Bill Taylor on Wednesday dropped a new bombshell during impeachment hearings in the House of Representatives.

During his testimony, Taylor revealed one of his aides had overheard a conversation between President Donald Trump and European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland in which the president pressed the ambassador to get Ukraine on board with "the investigations" into former Vice President Joe Biden.

This conversation occurred on July 26th, or one day after Trump's infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he repeatedly pressed for the Ukrainian government to launch an investigation of the company that had formerly employed Biden's son.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ex-Russian ambassador astonished by Bill Taylor’s revelation about ‘extraordinary’ Trump-Sondland call

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 13, 2019

By

The former U.S. ambassador to Russia called out a new bombshell from Ukraine ambassador Bill Taylor as a national security -- and potential blackmail -- risk.

President Donald Trump's acting ambassador to Ukraine testified Wednesday in a House impeachment inquiry hearing that one of his staffers overheard the president discussing an apparent extortion scheme with his EU ambassador, Gordon Sondland, on July 26 at a restaurant.

"In the presence of my staff at a restaurant, Ambassador Sondland called President Trump and told him of his meetings in Kyiv,” Taylor testified. “The member of my staff could hear President Trump on the phone, asking Ambassador Sondland about ‘the investigations.'”

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image